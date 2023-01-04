ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New West End Restaurant Honors Ekoe

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of the Archdiocese of Louisville is here today to talk about the former Pope's passing and the impact it holds. Experts are looking at ways to prevent suicides and getting people the health they need. Old Mill Elementary opens new building. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:00...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its doors in the upcoming weeks. The Louisville Game Shop, located at 925 Baxter Avenue, announced the closure on its website on Tuesday. Colin Moore, the store’s co-owner, stated a number of reasons the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aarp.org

Discount offer for "Ain’t Too Proud" at The Kentucky Center

National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid. AARP welcomes the new year with fun, fulfillment and purpose by offering a series of member discounts throughout 2023. Our first offering is a discount to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. This show will be touring in Louisville from April 11 to April 16, 2023. AARP members and their guests can purchase tickets at a minimum of 10% off standard ticket prices for show times from April 11-16, with the exception of Friday evening April 14, when using the code "Fun50"*.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Operation Return Home cancelled for 29-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is now safe with loved ones after she was missing and possibly in danger. Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, before she was found the following day, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Highlands near where Bardstown Road turns into Baxter Avenue. Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy