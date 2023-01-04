The donated facility will allow the State to realize further savings and operational benefits by consolidating leases and downstate agency operations. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced that the State of Illinois has received a donation of an office building at 912 Pentecost Road, Marion, Ill., from a limited liability company managed by Bob Blettner of the Blettner Group.

MARION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO