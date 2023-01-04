Read full article on original website
wdml.com
KC announces passing of Dr. James Underwood
CENTRALIA — Kaskaskia College has announced its former College President Dr. James C. Underwood. Dr. Underwood passed away at his home in Beaver Lake, Arkansas, on January 4th, 2023. To honor Dr. Underwood and his legacy, all Kaskaskia College flags will fly at half-mast this week. Dr. Underwood served...
KFVS12
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
Illinois Business Journal
State receives donation of office building in Marion, valued at $4.5 million
The donated facility will allow the State to realize further savings and operational benefits by consolidating leases and downstate agency operations. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced that the State of Illinois has received a donation of an office building at 912 Pentecost Road, Marion, Ill., from a limited liability company managed by Bob Blettner of the Blettner Group.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting
MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
wish989.com
Demolition of Westminster Road Bridge over I-57 in Marion Begins January 15
MARION (WQRL/WISH/WMCL) – IDOT says both directions of I-57 from mileposts 45 to 54 in Williamson County will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 so the bridge carrying Westminster Drive over the interstate south of Marion can be demolished. All lanes will be reopened on Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An 8-pound, 14-ounce baby was born New Year’s Day at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jade Renee was born to Autumn and Trenton. She was Saint Francis’ first child born in 2023. She was born Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:14 pm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
wsiu.org
A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming
A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
wish989.com
Wednesday Morning Chase in Carbondale Ends with Gun Charges for Chicago Man
CARBONDALE (WQRL/WISH/WMCL) – A Chicago man is facing charges after being involved in a vehicle and foot chase Wednesday morning in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the 300 block of East Walnut Street in reference to a report of a man with a gun around 10:50 a.m.
KFVS12
Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
KFVS12
Bus passenger injured in crash involving semi
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a bus in Marion on Thursday night, January 5. The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Halfway Road. According to a preliminary ISP investigation, the semi turning left...
wjpf.com
Carbondale Police receive federal dollars to update record keeping system
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police say they’ll receive $600,000 in federal funding to upgrade their record keeping system. The money was approved by federal lawmakers as part of the recently passed Omnibus Appropriations Act. Carbondale Police say with the upgraded system, they’ll be better able to analyze...
wish989.com
Shots Fired on South Forest Street in Carbondale Wednesday Night
CARBONDALE (WQRL/WISH/WMCL) – Carbondale Police are investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Police say just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Forest Street in reference to a report of multiple shots fired. The suspects fled from the area prior to officers arriving.
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converter stolen off Illinois school bus, deputies offering reward for tip
POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region. The...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to fire in Zeigler
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KBSI) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire on Renfro Lake Road. Zeigler Fire Department confirms crews are on scene of a fire. Stay with FOX23 News for updates.
