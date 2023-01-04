One of the many features of the $995 Brava smart countertop oven we really liked when we reviewed it back in 2018 was a 5MP camera that live-streamed the food inside as it cooked. What we didn’t like was that that camera was the only way to actually see inside the oven to ensure food wasn’t being overcooked or burned: an issue that’s now resolved with the new Brava Glass and its groundbreaking door with a window.

