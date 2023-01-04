Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Roland's Concept Piano Uses Flying Surround Sound Drone Speakers—Because We All Know How Quiet Those Are
CES isn’t just a chance for companies to debut all the gadgets and devices they’ll be insisting consumers buy throughout the coming year, it’s also a chance to debut concept designs providing a sneak peek at technologies arriving in the decades to come. For Roland, that’s apparently a digital piano that surrounds the performer in a swarm of flying surround-sound speaker drones.
TechCrunch
Sony aims to make PlayStation more accessible with Project Leonardo controller
The device was described only generally onstage, but it appears to be a hub with swappable parts and plates that let users connect various other items, such as breath tubes, pedals, and switches of all kinds to activate different buttons. Each UFO-shaped Project Leonardo device can handle an analog joystick...
Gizmodo
Cooler Master Put a PC Inside a Shoe and a Shark
Taking direct inspiration from the realm of neato PC case mods, Cooler Master announced Wednesday during CES that it was finally close to selling its own strange, strange cases—one designed to look like a shoe and the other resembling a shark. In its release, the company said the Shark...
The Verge
Asus announces new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen
Asus is releasing a new Xbox PC controller later this year that has a built-in OLED display and a host of connectivity options for PC. The ROG Raikiri Pro has a tiny 1.3-inch OLED display above the Xbox button that will display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more.
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in Tabletop Roleplaying Games
Linda Codega is a tabletop roleplayer, writer, and critic. They have been covering TTRPGs for nearly five years and playing TTRPGs for nearly two decades. They curate the biweekly Gaming Shelf for io9, and you can keep up with their reporting here. Send tips, recommendations, and new games to lcodega@io9.com.
Moddb's 'Mod of the Year' is the best Half-Life 2 campaign since Half-Life 2
Players also voted for mods for Stalker, Counter-Strike, and a mod that turns Doom fully 3D.
BMW's color-changing car looks ripped out of a videogame but it might be for real
BMW is working hard on productionizing E Ink technology for car bodies.
Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons’ New License Tightens Its Grip on Competition
The new Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License, a document which allows a vast group of independent publishers to use the basic game rules created by D&D owner Wizards of the Coast, significantly restricts the kind of content allowed and requires anyone making money under the license to report their products to Wizards of the Coast directly, according to an analysis of a leaked draft of the document, dated mid-December.
Gizmodo
The Chonky Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra Features the Largest Sensor Ever Put Into a Webcam
Razer is promising “DSLR-level detail and clarity” from its new Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra by equipping it with the largest sensor ever used in a webcam. But the company might be taking too much inspiration from DSLRs, because this is also one of the largest and beefiest webcams we’ve ever seen perched atop a monitor.
Gizmodo
Never Lose a Package With This Paper-Thin 5G Tracking Label That Has a Printed Battery Inside
How often have you checked the status of a shipment through a carrier’s website only to find its expected ETA and current location wildly inaccurate? With these smart shipping labels that can be stuck to boxes and even letter mail, the precise location of a package is always known thanks to an always-on 5G connection that broadcasts its whereabouts.
Gizmodo
Brava's $2,000 Smart Oven Finally Comes With a Feature You'll Find on $20 Toaster Ovens
One of the many features of the $995 Brava smart countertop oven we really liked when we reviewed it back in 2018 was a 5MP camera that live-streamed the food inside as it cooked. What we didn’t like was that that camera was the only way to actually see inside the oven to ensure food wasn’t being overcooked or burned: an issue that’s now resolved with the new Brava Glass and its groundbreaking door with a window.
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus reworks seven heroes
Prepared for a free-for-all deathmatch between the gods?
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an...
Gizmodo
Twinkly's Animated Smart Lights Will Soon Be Able to Play Christmas Movies on Your Christmas Tree
Is there anything better than spending the holidays cozying up next to a glimmering Christmas tree while watching your favorite Christmas movies? Of course there is: it’s watching those movies on your actual tree, which will soon be possible with a new app from the creators of the Twinkly smart lights.
