CBS Sports
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game picks by top expert
TCU coach Sonny Dykes can become just the fourth head coach in the poll era to win college football's national championship in his first full season with a team when he leads the TCU Horned Frogs into the CFP championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. With a win on Monday the 53-year-old Dykes would join Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan, 1948), Dennis Erickson (Miami, 1989) and Larry Coker (Miami, 2001) as the only coaches to win the national title in his first full season at a program. On Monday Dykes squares off against Georgia's Kirby Smart, who is trying to win back-to-back national championships at his alma mater.
CBS Sports
Watch Auburn vs. Arkansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #22 Auburn Tigers haven't won a game against the #13 Arkansas Razorbacks since Feb. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Auburn and the Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. Auburn is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
tdalabamamag.com
Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’
ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
247Sports
Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers
Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
Former Auburn assistant lands new job at Memphis, per reports
Former Auburn assistant Will Friend has reportedly found his next opportunity. Friend, who spent the last two seasons as Auburn’s offensive line coach, will take on the same role at Memphis on Ryan Silverfield’s staff, according to reports by The Daily Memphian and the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Memphis had yet to announce Friend’s hiring as of Thursday evening.
Luke Bennett and the Bond of a Brother On the Way to a National Title
The name Bennett has become Georgia Football royalty. But Stetson isn't the only Bennett on this year's team.
247Sports
PODCAST: Former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden joins the show
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Ronnie Sanders are joined by former Auburn assistant Tommy Bowden, who talks about his days on the Plains, coaching alongside his brother, Hugh Freeze and more. RUN TIME: 31 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these...
alabamaliving.coop
January 2023 Spotlight
Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
thebamabuzz.com
5 of the biggest shows in Alabama this January
Music lovers, there are so many can’t-miss concerts coming to Alabama this month. From country stars to a fan-fav Broadway show, you’ll want to put these performances on your calendar this January. 1. Crystal Gayle and Lee Greenwood—Auburn, Jan. 21. This legendary duo consists of two incredible...
WSFA
Longtime Auburn barber shop on the move
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Every college town in America seems to have an old-fashioned barber shop. Auburn is no different. “We were at the old location since 1969,” said Campus Barber Shop owner Carl Cochran. Cochran has owned the shop for 17 years. He’s been holding scissors most of...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
citizenofeastalabama.com
History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City
He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County
Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
WestRock unions reject contract offer from company
UPDATE: Wednesday night a WestRock union representative told Wrbl that a membership vote on the company’s latest contract proposal was rejected. It’s the third time union membership has voted to reject an offer on the three month old lockout. Union leader Bobby Waston tells WRBL the next steps is to go back to the negotiation […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Opelika – Theft of Property 2 Degree Suspects Identified
The Opelika Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified the two suspects wanted for a felony retail theft investigation. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Opelika Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Best Buy, 2147 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspects, two adult females, entered the business at about 1:34 p.m. and concealed over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise under their clothing. The suspects left the business without paying for the merchandise.
opelikaobserver.com
Susie K’s Shutters Its Doors
OPELIKA — Opelika has lost one of its popular meat-and-three, country-style restaurants. Susie K’s, owned by Suzanne and Timothy Lowery, decided to shutter its doors at the end of the year. New Year’s Eve was the final day for its in-restauarant food service. The Lowerys opened Susie...
