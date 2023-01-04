Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) It’s about that time! Within 24 hours, Showtime Sports, Premier Boxing Champions and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will welcome fight fans to Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital. While Christmas may be in the rearview mirror, Showtime and company have brought a few gifts just to show fight fans how much they love the “Chocolate City.” Leading the way, Gervonta “Tank” Davis will put his WBA “Regular” Lightweight Championship on the line against Héctor Luis García. Alongside the main event, Jaron “Boots” Ennis will put his undefeated record on the line as he fights for the interim IBF Welterweight Championship. Not to mention, two-division champion Demetrius Andrade will make his debut in the super middleweight division against Laurel, Maryland native Demond Nicholson.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO