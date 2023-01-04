Read full article on original website
KSI, FaZe Temperrr Set For Catchweight Clash In London
The show must go on! JJ “KSI” Olatunji will not fight Dillon Danis on January 14, 2023, but he will put his blossoming boxing record on the line against FaZe Temperrr instead. The two social media stars turned fighters will share the ring next Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.
Nonito Donaire Dismisses Retirement, Plans Final Title Run
More than six months ago, Nonito Donaire suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Naoya Inoue in Tokyo, Japan. After being knocked out in the second round by Inoue, many thought Donaire may retire at the age of 40 with a legendary resumé intact. However, Donaire has other ideas for the future of his career. In a recent interview with DAZN, he indicated that he’d like to fight for the 115-pound titles held by Juan Francisco Estrada and Fernando Martinez.
Press Punches: Five Podcasts You Need To Listen To Get Ready For Gervonta Davis-Héctor Luis García
Showtime ended last year with a major showdown featuring lightweight contenders Frank “The Ghost” and Michel Rivera. To begin the new year, the premium network will return to the lightweight division for another major bout. WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis García will make his lightweight debut on January 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena against WBA “Regular” Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez Eyes April Title Bout
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is looking to make another run at “Fighter of the Year” honors in 2023. To kick off his latest campaign, Rodriguez will challenge Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO Flyweight Championship. Set to air on DAZN, the bout will take place April 8, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at a venue to be determined.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Aims For February Exhibition Bout
Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be done with his professional boxing career, but he is very much interested in extending his fighting career through exhibition bouts. Why wouldn’t he? Just last year, he made upwards of $25 million fighting YouTube sensation Deji. Now, he has his sights set on an exhibition bout in the United Kingdom next month.
How To Watch: Héctor Luis García Goes To Battle With Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis In Washington, D.C.
Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) It’s about that time! Within 24 hours, Showtime Sports, Premier Boxing Champions and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will welcome fight fans to Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital. While Christmas may be in the rearview mirror, Showtime and company have brought a few gifts just to show fight fans how much they love the “Chocolate City.” Leading the way, Gervonta “Tank” Davis will put his WBA “Regular” Lightweight Championship on the line against Héctor Luis García. Alongside the main event, Jaron “Boots” Ennis will put his undefeated record on the line as he fights for the interim IBF Welterweight Championship. Not to mention, two-division champion Demetrius Andrade will make his debut in the super middleweight division against Laurel, Maryland native Demond Nicholson.
Jake Paul Signs Multiyear Deal With PFL
Jake Paul has elevated his public profile through boxing. Moving forward, he would like to continue doing the same through mixed martial arts. The social media sensation and pro fighter has reportedly inked a deal with the upstart mixed martial arts promotion, PFL. Details of the deal have not been revealed, but it is expected to be a multiyear, multi-fight deal.
Franchon Crews-Dezurn Sets Sights On Potential Showdown With Savannah Marshall
Savannah Marshall may be only a few months removed from the first loss of her pro career, but she may have an opportunity to regain glory in a new weight class. Undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn has expressed an interest in fighting the former middleweight champion. However, there is a minor caveat. If the bout were to take place, Crews-Dezurn demands pay that is commensurate with her champion status.
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Héctor Luis García Meet For Final Weigh-Ins
It would be an understatement to say that a lot is going on in the nation’s capital. From politics to sports and beyond, a million and one things are going on in Washington, D.C. at any given point in time. This Saturday, one million and two things will be going on in the city as major boxing returns to the nation’s capital. On January 7, 2023, WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis García will challenge Gervonta “Tank” Davis for the WBA “Regular” Lightweight Championship at Capital One Arena.
Don King Scraps Crusierweight Title Bout Featuring Ilunga Junior Makabu
Ilunga Junior Makabu will reportedly no longer defend his WBC Cruiserweight Championship against Noel Mikaelian at Casino Miami Jai Alai on January 21, 2023. Promoter Don King has provided no explanation as to why the bout is no longer taking place. Instead, King has decided to promote a heavyweight bout featuring Jonathan Guidry and Bermane Stiverne on the same date at the same location.
TBS Delays Premiere Of Dana White’s Slap Fighting League
NOTE: The article below deals with accusations of domestic violence. If you or a loved one has been the victim of domestic violence, please call 800-799-7233 or visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline. TBS has delayed the television debut of Dana White’s slap-fighting league, Power Slap. Initially, the network agreed...
Jean Pascal Tests Positive For COVID-19, Title Eliminator Postponed
Former light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms connected to the virus. As a result, Pascal will not fight Michael Eifert at Place Bell in Laval, Canada on February 9, 2023. At this time, it is unclear when or if the bout will be rescheduled.
Former MMA Fighter Phil Baroni Charged With Murdering Girlfriend
NOTE: The article below deals with accusations of domestic violence. If you or a loved one has been the victim of domestic violence, please call 800-799-7233 or visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Former mixed martial artist Phil Baroni has been arrested in Nayarit, Mexico and charged with the murder...
