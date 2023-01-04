Read full article on original website
Related
One Third of People Who Drop Out of Hepatitis C Care Can Be Reengaged in Treatment
Patient navigation and care coordination are central to relinking people to hepatitis C care and treatment. Using these strategies, 31% of people who were lost to follow-up restarted care and 19% started treatment, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection often results in...
Children’s Hepatitis Outbreak Still Lacks Definitive Answers
Cases of unexplained acute hepatitis among children have declined from their peak in early summer, but a small number of cases are still being reported, and a singular definitive cause has not yet been identified, according to a presentation at the AASLD Liver Meeting. As previously reported, the cluster was...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
physiciansweekly.com
Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Ferric Carboxymaltose Pregnancy
The following is a summary of “Ferric Carboxymaltose in the Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy: A Subgroup Analysis of a Multicenter Real-World Study Involving 1191 Pregnant Women,” published in the November 2022 issue of Medicine by Trivedi, et al. There was a dearth of clinical data...
Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Rose Sharply During the Pandemic
Cases of alcohol-related liver disease rose by more than 60% from 2019 to 2021 in California and have not dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Another study showed that deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease and fatty liver disease have also increased.
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
Frozen Raspberries Recalled for Hepatitis A
Over 1,200 cases of James Farms Frozen Raspberries were voluntarily recalled by Exportadora Copramar of Chile after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected hepatitis A during testing. Hepatitis A virus (HAV) is an acute form of hepatitis, which means it does not cause long-term, or chronic, infection. It...
U.S. Looks to Implement One-Step Hepatitis C Diagnosis
To reduce the rate of hepatitis C in the United States, researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring a one-hour, one-step diagnosis method to replace today’s multiple-step testing, which can take a couple of days to return results. The one-step hepatitis C test involves just a drop of...
MedicalXpress
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk
Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
Vosevi Is Effective as Salvage Therapy for People With Hepatitis C
More than 90% of people who were not previously cured with direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C were subsequently successfully treated with Vosevi (voxilaprevir/velpatasvir/sofosbuvir), according to study findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Up to 5% of people with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection do not achieve sustained...
MedicalXpress
Risk for SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection increased for cancer patients
Patients with cancer have an increased risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) breakthrough infection and worse outcomes, with the highest risk seen for patients with hematologic cancer, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Oncology. Inna Y. Gong, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Long-Acting Medication for People With Multidrug-Resistant HIV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of medication for the most common variant of HIV, HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1). Lenacapavir is designed for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV who are not able to adequately manage the virus with their...
Healthline
How Do You Contract Hepatitis B?￼
Hepatitis B transmits through exposure to bodily fluids. There are several ways this can happen, so it’s important to reduce your risk and take precautions if you’ve been exposed. What’s the short answer?. Hepatitis B is a virus that affects the liver. The virus transmits through bodily...
ajmc.com
Impact of Patient Factors on Developing AML After MDS or CML; Ponatinib in Highly Resistant CP-CML
Research presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition examined how certain patient and demographic characteristics that may be related to socioeconomic disparities impact the risk of hematological cancers; the influence of diabetes on chronic myeloid leukemia; and 2 updates on ponatinib. Certain patient and...
aao.org
Infant ocular lesions consistent with congenital Zika virus infection are rare
Review of: Fundus changes in the offspring of mothers with confirmed Zika virus infection during pregnancy in French Guiana, Guadeloupe, and Martinique, French West Indies. Merle H, Chassery M, Béral L, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. Zika virus infection during pregnancy is unlikely to result in Zika-related ocular...
MedicalXpress
Collaboration to develop a mobile intervention to help Black American smokers with HIV
HIV remains a critical global public health issue and a significant threat to global health security after having claimed more than 40 million lives, according to the World Health Organization. The stark reality is that one in five of the more than one million people living with HIV in the U.S. is unaware of his or her infection, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported.
physiciansweekly.com
Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases: Outcomes and Risk Stratification
The following is a summary of “Clinical Outcomes and Risk Stratification of Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases From an International Multicenter Study: Implications for the Management of American Joint Committee on Cancer IIIA Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Oncology by Moncrieff et al. There was a debate...
Hep
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
675
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT
Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.https://www.hepmag.com
Comments / 0