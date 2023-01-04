Read full article on original website
Fans Hope For New Album After J. Cole Clears Out Instagram Page
Fans believe that J. Cole may have a new project on the way because he recently cleared out his Instagram page. Previously, the North Carolina native cleared out his Instagram page before dropping the “Middle Child” video. Shortly thereafter, Revenge of the Dreamers III arrived on streaming services.
Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43
Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. She was reportedly found dead at approximately 4 p.m. on January 1, 2023. Hours later, news of the late musician’s passing circulated via social media. Hip-Hop pioneers such as Paul “DJ Paul” Beauregard and Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson were among the many to pay tribute to the fan favorite on Sunday evening.
REFORM Alliance, Meek Mill Pay Bail Of 20 Incarcerated Women During Holidays
Robert “Meek Mill” Williams is doing his part to spread cheer throughout the holidays. This month, the REFORM Alliance Co-Founder helped pay bail for 20 women incarcerated in the greater Philadelphia area. Upon their release, the REFORM Alliance presented each woman with a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts during the holidays.
Nick Cannon Pushes Double Stroller With 2 Of His Babies, Heads Into Basketball Game With Brittany Bell
After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.
NBA Youngboy Sets Release Date For ‘I Rest My Case’
NBA Youngboy will release a new project called I Rest My Case on January 6, 2023. The Louisiana native shared the news and cover art via social media earlier this week. However, he did not share a tracklist for the forthcoming project. I Rest My Case may be NBA Youngboy’s...
Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone HQ after snub from ‘greatest singers’ list, video shows
A group of avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, protesting the magazine for excluding the five-time Grammy Award-winning diva from its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list.
Avelino Connects With Hit-Boy For ‘2 Certified’
Avelino has capped off the previous year and kickstarted the new year with a major collaboration. The U.K. rapper has teamed up with super producer Hit-Boy to deliver a new track called “2 Certified.” However, this track doesn’t feature Hit-Boy production. Instead, it brings out the California hitmaker to deliver a few verses as the duo goes back and forth over the lively production.
SZA Remains Atop The Billboard 200 With ‘S.O.S’
For the third week in a row, SZA has climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. In its third week, her sophomore studio album, S.O.S, has sat atop the charts after moving approximately 128,000 units. S.O.S is the first R&B album released by a woman to sit atop the charts for three straight weeks since Beyoncé did so in 2013.
