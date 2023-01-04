ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43

Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. She was reportedly found dead at approximately 4 p.m. on January 1, 2023. Hours later, news of the late musician’s passing circulated via social media. Hip-Hop pioneers such as Paul “DJ Paul” Beauregard and Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson were among the many to pay tribute to the fan favorite on Sunday evening.
Nick Cannon Pushes Double Stroller With 2 Of His Babies, Heads Into Basketball Game With Brittany Bell

After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.
Avelino Connects With Hit-Boy For ‘2 Certified’

Avelino has capped off the previous year and kickstarted the new year with a major collaboration. The U.K. rapper has teamed up with super producer Hit-Boy to deliver a new track called “2 Certified.” However, this track doesn’t feature Hit-Boy production. Instead, it brings out the California hitmaker to deliver a few verses as the duo goes back and forth over the lively production.
SZA Remains Atop The Billboard 200 With ‘S.O.S’

For the third week in a row, SZA has climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. In its third week, her sophomore studio album, S.O.S, has sat atop the charts after moving approximately 128,000 units. S.O.S is the first R&B album released by a woman to sit atop the charts for three straight weeks since Beyoncé did so in 2013.
