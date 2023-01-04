ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
WGN News

Chicago comedian Andrew Roffe discusses upcoming shows

CHICAGO — Comedian, writer and second city alum Andrew Roffe has no problem creating virtual content on social media. Now he’s getting ready to bring those laughs across Chicago with some upcoming shows. He has a handful of shows coming up. The first show is Saturday in Schaumburg.
CBS Chicago

Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
wgnradio.com

Ron Onesti talks about how growing up on Taylor Street made him into the successful businessman he is today

WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, and The Des Plaines Theatre. Listen in while Onesti talks about his Italian-Chicago roots and how growing up on Taylor Street has made him into the successful businessman he is today. Onesti also shares some fun Onesti Entertainment stories, talks about Columbus Day craziness, and what listeners should be on the lookout for from them in 2023.
WGN TV

Dean’s A-List Interview: Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’

CHICAGO — Check out Dean’s interview with one of our favorite A-listers, Tom Hanks, in the new film ‘A Man Called Otto.’. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
Chicago magazine

All Hail the Party Cut

While out-of-town pizza styles — namely, those hailing from Detroit, Rome, New York, and Sicily — have gotten all the love locally in recent years, it’s time for tavern style to regain the spotlight. Chicago’s favorite homegrown contribution (sorry, deep dish) is seeing a resurgence, with artisan and cheffy pies leading the comeback. These are four of our favorites.
Food Beast

Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned

You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph

In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
WGN TV

WGN TV

