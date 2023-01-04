ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Now Is The Time To Plan For Spring Lacrosse In Montana

It doesn't feel like Spring in Missoula yet, but it will be coming soon. If you are looking for an alternative springtime activity for your kids, now is the time to sign them up to play lacrosse. Lacrosse Is A Great Sport That Continues To Grow. Lacrosse in Montana has...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Make Some Great Cash With These Seasonal Missoula Jobs Now

Did you overspend once again this holiday season and now you find yourself struggling to pay all your bills? Maybe these seasonal jobs can help. Most of us do it almost every year. You try your best to stick to a budget, but with increasing prices on so many things in Montana, it's hard to get all your gift shopping done and still pay rent during the holidays. Good thing I've found some seasonal jobs that can help ease the stress. Have a look.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Wet and Wild Missoula: Innertube Water Polo Winter League 2023

It may be the dead of winter, but that doesn't mean we can't have some wet and wild fun. A sport that just about anyone can participate in. A sport that doesn't require any real physical skill, like swimming. A sport that I feel like I have been training for my whole life. I'm talking about the Winter Innertube Water Polo League.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Skiers with Smartwatches are Flooding Emergency 911 Calls

If you have spent any amount of time on a ski hill, chances are your first few attempts were spent mostly on your butt. That was until you realized your butt was beginning to resemble a frozen Butterball turkey. So you eventually got up and let gravity gracefully pull you down the hill. And you soon realized that not every trip down the hill was going to resemble a performance worthy of the Olympics (AKA you probably fell down plenty.)
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Spectacular Array of Art to be Auctioned at Missoula Museum

To put together such an impressive quantity and variety of pieces like this in little old Missoula, Montana? Not an easy task. Yet, at the same time, part of Missoula's cultural allure is the expectation that successful displays like this can be assembled. And again this year, the Missoula Art Museum does not disappoint. See for yourself starting Friday, January 6.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

A Virtual Walking Tour Of U.M Is Here. Super Convenient (Video)

Are you considering enrolling at the University of Montana, but don't want to travel all the way to Missoula for a tour? Well, you can take a virtual walk around campus here. First, a massive shoutout to the fine folks at University Walk Tour who put together this awesome video. This really is a great idea. Ever since covid, we have thought way outside the box on how we work, live, consume, learn and experience the world. Now, if you are a new high school graduate, or someone considering a change of education, why couldn't you take a virtual walking tour of the campus you are considering? That's exactly what you can do here at the University of Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Save Missoula Landfill Space: Time to Recycle Those Christmas Trees

The City of Missoula is once again people an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees. The Christmas Ever-Green program started this week and runs through January 14th. People can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost where the trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve space at the landfill. Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot) through January 14.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Fireworks On New Year In Missoula County? Sorry. Still Illegal.

Fireworks on New Year's Eve are pretty common. The question is, are they legal? The answer might surprise you. Driving around Missoula on the days leading up to the New Year you might see some familiar firework pop-up shops open for a limited time. Seeing the Missoula night sky light up at the stroke of midnight has been happening ever since I can remember, but are they legal? The short answer is no.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Win Men’s Basketball Tickets: Griz vs Weber State

The Griz basketball team are taking on the Weber State Wildcats at the Adams Center on Thursday, January 12th (2023) at 7pm and we're giving you the chance to win two tickets. Level Upper, Section 211, row 4, seats 3 and 4. Sign up below. One (1) winner will be...
MISSOULA, MT
