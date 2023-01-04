BALTIMORE -- There was no jackpot winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, but there was a $1 million dollar ticket sold in Upper Marlboro.Lottery officials say the lucky ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors located at 5725 Crain Highway.The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night will have an estimated annuity value of $1.1 billion, with an estimated cash option of $568.7 million. If the jackpot is hit on Tuesday at $1.1 billion, it would be the third-largest in Mega Millions history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. Friday's drawing produced a total of five $1 million second-tier winners nationally. In addition to the one in Upper Marlboro, there were two in New York, one in New Jersey and one in Florida. Nationally, there were more than 4.4 million winning tickets sold for Friday's drawing, including 102,416 winning tickets in Maryland.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO