Washington, DC

2d ago

Pretty soon, restaurants will start doing like the airlines and you'll get charged for using silverware, plates and glasses. You need napkins, tack on another surcharge. Order a drink that needs to be made at the bar...surcharge. Need to use the restroom...surcharge. Papa John's does it with delivery. You pay for your order, the taxes and then they add a delivery surcharge and tell you it's not for the driver...who you have to tip separately. A $25 order can end up costing you close to $40!

fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023

The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

COVID subvariant surges across US, DC region

WASHINGTON — A new COVID subvariant is surging across the D.C. region. Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5 now makes up 28% of all COVID cases in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. Last week, that same subvariant held an 18% share of all COVID cases....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Maryland

BALTIMORE -- There was no jackpot winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, but there was a $1 million dollar ticket sold in Upper Marlboro.Lottery officials say the lucky ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors located at 5725 Crain Highway.The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night will have an estimated annuity value of $1.1 billion, with an estimated cash option of $568.7 million. If the jackpot is hit on Tuesday at $1.1 billion, it would be the third-largest in Mega Millions history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. Friday's drawing produced a total of five $1 million second-tier winners nationally. In addition to the one in Upper Marlboro, there were two in New York, one in New Jersey and one in Florida. Nationally, there were more than 4.4 million winning tickets sold for Friday's drawing, including 102,416 winning tickets in Maryland.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local

Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House

Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
BlackAmericaWeb

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
VIRGINIA STATE
Commercial Observer

DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
