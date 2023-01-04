Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
Black Hills Pioneer
Police respond to call of despondent individual
STURGIS — Sturgis Police and emergency personnel were called to an area on Lazelle Street in Sturgis along what locals refer to as the “S” curves at about 1:30 p.m. for a despondent individual. The adult male was perched on a rocky ledge above Bear Butte Creek....
Black Hills Pioneer
Woman found dead in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.
kotatv.com
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys as they continue a criminal investigation into the deaths of other horses. Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in rural Rapid City. The animals were taken to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary attention, according to a release from the PCSO.
kotatv.com
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
kotatv.com
Live interview with RC Central’s TJ Hay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team hosted top ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday. Before the game we had a chance to catch up with Cobblers head coach TJ Hay.
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire destroys Jeep
A parked Jeep was destroyed Thursday afternoon in Spearfish. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., firefighters with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to 311 N. 27th St., to a report of a vehicle on fire. The Jeep was parked in the parking lot of 1st Interstate Bank. Upon their arrival, the Jeep was fully engulfed. At least one tire had burst due to the fire. By 12:345 p.m. the fire was knocked down and at 1:05 p.m., the fire was out and the tow truck was on its way to haul it away. It was not immediately known how the fire began. There were no injuries believed to have been caused. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson.
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman located, officials say
RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
kotatv.com
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
kotatv.com
Rush overpowers Utah for 5-2 victory
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush scored 3 goals in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory over Utah Thursday night. Rapid City has now won three of its last four games. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night at the Monument ice arena. The puck drops at 7:05 each night. In high school basketball Thursday night St. Thomas More girls head coach Brandon Kandolin earned his 400th career victory.
kotatv.com
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police...
kotatv.com
Sturgis, Belle Fourche get funds for environmental projects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis and Belle Fourche are among nine communities receiving a share of $103.5 million earmarked by the state for environmental projects. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources approved the grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects. Sturgis receives...
KEVN
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
KEVN
Investigation under way concerning horse deaths
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
KEVN
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms. A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
kotatv.com
Mild January weather for the next 7-10 days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Other than some flurries on Friday, we are going to be dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be close to average for the rest of this week with highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens. Warmer temperatures will start over the weekend and continue through all of next week.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, January 6, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Stevens last week, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team looked to rebound with a win against Sioux Falls Jefferson. Plus, the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors boys basketball team hoped to improve to 2-1 as they hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Comments / 0