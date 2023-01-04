ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Police respond to call of despondent individual

STURGIS — Sturgis Police and emergency personnel were called to an area on Lazelle Street in Sturgis along what locals refer to as the “S” curves at about 1:30 p.m. for a despondent individual. The adult male was perched on a rocky ledge above Bear Butte Creek....
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Woman found dead in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys as they continue a criminal investigation into the deaths of other horses. Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in rural Rapid City. The animals were taken to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary attention, according to a release from the PCSO.
kotatv.com

Spearfish offers free pet tags in January

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Live interview with RC Central’s TJ Hay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team hosted top ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday. Before the game we had a chance to catch up with Cobblers head coach TJ Hay.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Fire destroys Jeep

A parked Jeep was destroyed Thursday afternoon in Spearfish. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., firefighters with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to 311 N. 27th St., to a report of a vehicle on fire. The Jeep was parked in the parking lot of 1st Interstate Bank. Upon their arrival, the Jeep was fully engulfed. At least one tire had burst due to the fire. By 12:345 p.m. the fire was knocked down and at 1:05 p.m., the fire was out and the tow truck was on its way to haul it away. It was not immediately known how the fire began. There were no injuries believed to have been caused. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing woman located, officials say

RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rush overpowers Utah for 5-2 victory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush scored 3 goals in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory over Utah Thursday night. Rapid City has now won three of its last four games. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night at the Monument ice arena. The puck drops at 7:05 each night. In high school basketball Thursday night St. Thomas More girls head coach Brandon Kandolin earned his 400th career victory.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis, Belle Fourche get funds for environmental projects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis and Belle Fourche are among nine communities receiving a share of $103.5 million earmarked by the state for environmental projects. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources approved the grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects. Sturgis receives...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms. A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Mild January weather for the next 7-10 days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Other than some flurries on Friday, we are going to be dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be close to average for the rest of this week with highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens. Warmer temperatures will start over the weekend and continue through all of next week.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Friday Night Frenzy, January 6, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Stevens last week, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team looked to rebound with a win against Sioux Falls Jefferson. Plus, the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors boys basketball team hoped to improve to 2-1 as they hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
RAPID CITY, SD

