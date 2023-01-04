A parked Jeep was destroyed Thursday afternoon in Spearfish. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., firefighters with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to 311 N. 27th St., to a report of a vehicle on fire. The Jeep was parked in the parking lot of 1st Interstate Bank. Upon their arrival, the Jeep was fully engulfed. At least one tire had burst due to the fire. By 12:345 p.m. the fire was knocked down and at 1:05 p.m., the fire was out and the tow truck was on its way to haul it away. It was not immediately known how the fire began. There were no injuries believed to have been caused. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO