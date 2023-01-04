ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Mic

Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating

If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.
Axios

Southwest passengers stuck in a "free for all" baggage claim nightmare

Lost luggage is piling up at airports nationwide as the recent Southwest cancellations and delays continue to wreak havoc on holiday travel schedules. The big picture: Southwest's flight cancellation problems — sparked by extreme winter weather but exacerbated by the airline's business model and antiquated systems — have left some passengers stranded without their bags and unsure how to find them.
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport

A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
The Independent

Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
CNET

Southwest Airlines Offers Points to Customers Affected by Canceled Flights

Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the holiday period, delaying passengers on more than 15,000 flights from reaching their destination as scheduled The airline sent out emails Tuesday to customers "significantly impacted" by the cancellations offering frequent-flier miles as compensation. Southwest will give 25,000 Rapid Reward points, it's frequent-flier...
TheDailyBeast

New Push for COVID Tests for China Flights as Cases Soar Slammed by Airlines

The global lobbying group for international air travel is siding with Beijing over harsh new COVID restrictions on flights originating in China. The International Air Transport Association said the “knee-jerk reinstatement” of measures such as pre-boarding COVID tests and tests on landing have been proven ineffective in the past, despite a worrying lack of transparency from Beijing. “Governments must base their decisions on science facts rather than science politics,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday, adding that restrictions only delay a peak in new waves while “strangling off international connectivity, damaging economies and destroying jobs.”The comments mirror similar...

