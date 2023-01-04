Read full article on original website
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Take a look at British Airways' new cabin crew uniforms – its first revamp in 20 years
British Airways' new uniform includes a jumpsuit as well as a hijab and tunic option. Engineers and ground-operation agents will be first to switch.
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating
If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.
Southwest passengers stuck in a "free for all" baggage claim nightmare
Lost luggage is piling up at airports nationwide as the recent Southwest cancellations and delays continue to wreak havoc on holiday travel schedules. The big picture: Southwest's flight cancellation problems — sparked by extreme winter weather but exacerbated by the airline's business model and antiquated systems — have left some passengers stranded without their bags and unsure how to find them.
Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport
A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Southwest Airlines passengers get stuck in the Nashville airport on Christmas — then threatened with arrest for 'trespassing'
"If you don't have a valid ticket and you're on the secured side and refuse to leave you're going to be arrested," the officer says in a viral video.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Airplane Art – United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER at Geneva Airport
It’s New Year’s Day and also a Sunday – so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER taxiing at Geneva Airport as it prepares for the transatlantic leg to return to its hub of Newark International Airport.
Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 flights Wednesday as nationwide travel woes continue
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.
What could be ahead for travelers and Southwest after the airline's holiday meltdown
A million passengers faced delays, cancellations or were stranded — or all of the above — during the holidays in what ranks as the largest airline operational breakdown in recent history. And many found Southwest's recovery not satisfactory. But what are passengers' rights? What are Southwest passengers entitled...
Southwest Airlines Offers Points to Customers Affected by Canceled Flights
Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the holiday period, delaying passengers on more than 15,000 flights from reaching their destination as scheduled The airline sent out emails Tuesday to customers "significantly impacted" by the cancellations offering frequent-flier miles as compensation. Southwest will give 25,000 Rapid Reward points, it's frequent-flier...
New Push for COVID Tests for China Flights as Cases Soar Slammed by Airlines
The global lobbying group for international air travel is siding with Beijing over harsh new COVID restrictions on flights originating in China. The International Air Transport Association said the “knee-jerk reinstatement” of measures such as pre-boarding COVID tests and tests on landing have been proven ineffective in the past, despite a worrying lack of transparency from Beijing. “Governments must base their decisions on science facts rather than science politics,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday, adding that restrictions only delay a peak in new waves while “strangling off international connectivity, damaging economies and destroying jobs.”The comments mirror similar...
