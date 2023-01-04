ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WAND TV

First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
MONTICELLO, IL
wlds.com

Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released

The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
PAWNEE, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: I-57 reopens after deadly car crash

Update 10:45 p.m. Illinois State Police officials reported that one person is dead in the crash on Interstate 57. The crash happened at 3 p.m. south of Monticello Road and involved two vehicles – a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. Officials said the passenger vehicle was driving northbound when, for unknown reasons, the car went […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash

Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Longtime Maroa fire chief passes away

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department announced on Thursday that longtime Chief Larry Peasley has passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said Peasley died on Wednesday after a 40-year career in the department. The department added that Peasley’s family would like to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers over […]
MAROA, IL
WCIA

Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel

On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
ALTAMONT, IL
WAND TV

CPD, local residents address violence after multiple shootings in 2023

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Within the first week of 2023, there have been multiple shooting incidents in the Champaign area. One shooting claimed the life of a 21-year-old man who has not been publicly identified yet. On January 5th, 2023, Champaign Police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hills...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Occupational cancer now leading cause of death for fire fighters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network have dedicated this month to educating fire fighters about prevention methods and early detection for work-related cancers. Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois President Chuck Sullivan said most...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

Major sewer main break in Harristown

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Harristown has advised residents of a major sewer main break. The break affects the following streets and areas: Western Avenue, Main Street, Gravel Pit Road, Anchor Road, and Westway Wykles Road. Residents are asked to use toilets and showers as little as...
HARRISTOWN, IL

