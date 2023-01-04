On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.

