WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
UPDATE: I-57 reopens after deadly car crash
Update 10:45 p.m. Illinois State Police officials reported that one person is dead in the crash on Interstate 57. The crash happened at 3 p.m. south of Monticello Road and involved two vehicles – a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. Officials said the passenger vehicle was driving northbound when, for unknown reasons, the car went […]
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
Urbana sees over 60% drop in shots fired; but 3 families still mourn loved ones lost in 2022
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two months since an Urbana man was shot and killed, but his sister said things haven’t gotten any easier. The family of 24-year-old Taveon Davis is still waiting for his killer to be brought to justice. He’s one of three people who were murdered in the city last year. […]
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies person who died in Rt. 104 crash, ISP releases more details
Update 2:25 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the person who died in the Route 104 car crash near Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The preliminary findings of an […]
Longtime Maroa fire chief passes away
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department announced on Thursday that longtime Chief Larry Peasley has passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said Peasley died on Wednesday after a 40-year career in the department. The department added that Peasley’s family would like to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers over […]
WAND TV
I-57 southbound down to one lane in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. As of 10:00 p.m., the left lane of I-57 has been opened. The right lane is still closed for recovery operations. WAND is working to learn...
Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
Effingham Radio
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
WAND TV
CPD, local residents address violence after multiple shootings in 2023
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Within the first week of 2023, there have been multiple shooting incidents in the Champaign area. One shooting claimed the life of a 21-year-old man who has not been publicly identified yet. On January 5th, 2023, Champaign Police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hills...
Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
WCIA
Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
wlds.com
Pawnee Woman Dead in 3-Vehicle Crash on IL-104 in Southern Sangamon
One woman has died after a 3-vehicle collision on Illinois Route 104 in Sangamon County. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of a 42 year old woman from Pawnee at the scene in the 3-car crash that involved a semi tractor trailer on Route 104 just east of Interstate 55 this afternoon.
WAND TV
Occupational cancer now leading cause of death for fire fighters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network have dedicated this month to educating fire fighters about prevention methods and early detection for work-related cancers. Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois President Chuck Sullivan said most...
newschannel20.com
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
‘Nothing short of a Christmas miracle’: Small Illinois community narrowly escapes fire
CRESCENT CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say one man and 18 inches of space stood between the building standing or becoming ash. On Christmas morning it almost met its demise, but officials still can’t explain why it didn’t. “Normally I’d be here more like 8:30 in the morning, but I was here at six in […]
WAND TV
Major sewer main break in Harristown
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Harristown has advised residents of a major sewer main break. The break affects the following streets and areas: Western Avenue, Main Street, Gravel Pit Road, Anchor Road, and Westway Wykles Road. Residents are asked to use toilets and showers as little as...
