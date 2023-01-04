Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
Chrysler Showcases The Future Of The Car Interior At CES 2023
Stellantis-owned Chrysler has revealed the Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023 as a glimpse into the future of interior design and technology. The forward-thinking cabin utilizes cutting-edge technological platforms - STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain, and STLA AutoDrive - to create a harmonious experience for the customer. The STLA Brain works within the Smart Cockpit infotainment setup, itself a masterpiece thanks to 37.2 inches of front-row display area.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ram 1500 EV Revolution Concept Debuts With Twin Motors And Three-Row Seats
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept previews production electric pickup truck for 2024. Previews new Ram family face with "tuning fork" headlight design. Powered midgate and frunk pass-through enable 18 feet of storage. Third-row jump seats and fully configurable interior. Twin-motor powertrain and 800-volt architecture that replenishes 100 miles range in...
Watch Chevy's Electric Silverado Work Truck Prove It Can Tow Like The Gas Version
Chevrolet is busy validating the Silverado 1500 EV Work Truck before production commences and has been putting the electric pickup through its paces by towing 7,700-pound trailers and more in preparation for its working duties. "It's so important for full-size truck customers to be able to tow, haul, and do...
3 Best Selling SUVs of 2022 According to Motor1
2022 has come to a close. What were the best-selling SUVs for the year? The post 3 Best Selling SUVs of 2022 According to Motor1 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
GAC's Aion Hyper GT Debuts To Challenge The Tesla Model 3
Remember GAC Motor? Earlier this year, they unveiled an electric supercar called the Aion Hyper SSR, and its claimed performance nearly matches it with something like a Rimac Nevera, but at a fraction of the Croatian electric hypercar’s price. Now, the Chinese automaker is targeting a more mainstream audience and challenging the likes of the Tesla Model 3 in the Chinese market with the Aion Hyper GT.
3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan)
When searching for a used car, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is sure to pop up on your radar. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Prius vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Which $30K Toyota Should You Buy
The Toyota Prius was a huge deal. It was the first mass-market hybrid, achieved over 50 mpg more than 20 years ago, and was synonymous with its automaker for the first decade of the 21st century. In the years since, though, its reign as the nation's bestselling hybrid has been usurped by a little SUV you may have heard of called the RAV4 Hybrid.
Maserati Levante Rumored To Be Reborn As 745-HP EV
According to a report from Autocar, the next Maserati Levante SUV may be reborn as an all-electric product with up to 745 horsepower on tap. The British publication recently conducted an interview with Maserati CEO Davide Grasso, who suggested that the development of an electric Levante is very important to the brand and that the future innovations that Steallantis brands can come up with will help make the Levante EV a great product.
BMW Teases Neue Klasse's Clutter-Free Head-Up Display
BMW has provided our first look at production Neue Klasse vehicles in the form of a single image previewing a completely new head-up display (HUD) system. BMW boss Oliver Zipse announced the new generation of HUDs for Neue Klasse vehicles in his keynote speech at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
hypebeast.com
Creations of LA Captures INFINITI’s Luxury QX80 SUV in Dubai’s Cityscapes
Japanese automotive brand INFINITI brings its flagship QX80 SUV to six Middle Eastern countries — arriving with exclusive detailing and an upgraded entertainment system. Imagining the latest edition in the metropolis of Dubai, the brand teams up with UAE-based photographer Creations of LA to bring the luxury SUV to some of its most picturesque hotspots.
All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023
The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy list includes the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The post All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular
The Toyota GR86 and Supra are pretty similar. However, the GR86 has proved to be much more popular among consumers. The post Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Next BMW iDrive Will Debut In The 5 Series
BMW will debut an updated iDrive 8.5 operating system in the next-generation BMW 5 Series, internally called the G60, which is slated to begin production this July as a 2024 model. The first production examples are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in late 2023. The German automaker's Senior Vice President of Connected Company Development and Digital Experiences, Stephan Durach, confirmed the latest iDrive news to gathered media at CES in Las Vegas.
Toyota Gazoo Racing And Lexus Have Lots Planned For Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) and Lexus have announced their exhibition plans for the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, to be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from January 13-15. The two will also present showcases at the concurrent Tokyo Outdoor Show at the same venue, with both presentations to be made under the shared theme, "Toyota: leaving no car lovers behind."
Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs
Mazda has a great lineup of cars and SUVs. However, the CX-9 is struggling to compete in a competitive segment. The post Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-Benz Reinvents The Nodding Dog With Internet Sensation Superplastic
In partnership with internet sensation Superplastic, Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the iconic nodding dog for the digital age. Announced at CES 2023, the two entities will work together to introduce a new character to the Superplastic world. Superdackel - a reinvention of the much-loved "Wackeldackel" dashboard companion - will feature in a short film starring Janky and Guggimon, characters from the Superplastic universe.
