ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: Bail Bond Insurance Premiums Grow Amid Friction Between Reform Advocates, Opponents

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hong Leong Insurance (Asia) Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (HLIA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect HLIA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Location-based user dataset management (USPTO 11531969): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11531969, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many clients expect to meet with their advisors and discuss their needs at their convenience. Conventionally, interacting with advisors requires setting up appointments, using traditional methods such as calling or emailing the advisor several days in advance, which may lead to several inconvenient back-and-forth communications regarding availability and suitable locations for the appointment. Many clients are more likely to reach out and discuss their needs, when the clients know that they are in the proximity of an advisor, who is available at that moment or shortly thereafter. Additionally, many clients do not monitor their account activities and may not even be aware of a need to meet with an advisor. Conventional methods fail to address the above-mentioned shortcomings. As the processing power of computers has increased and the Internet technology era allows for more interconnectivity between computing systems and mobile devices, many institutions utilize software solutions to facilitate meetings between clients and advisors. However, since implementation of these software solutions, many technical shortcomings have been identified and have created a new set of challenges. For example, data associated with clients (e.g., location of the client or data associated with a client’s account) and data associated with advisors (e.g., location of the advisor or data associated with advisor skills and qualifications) may be stored within different databases. Managing such data on different databases and platforms is difficult due to number, size, or content of the data stored.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock

If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
InsuranceNewsNet

Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans

The Hague , January 6, 2023 - Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of. to meet its obligations resulting from the share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.
InsuranceNewsNet

Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth with AXA XL, Syngenta, Munich Re, Agroinsurance

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title. and Reinsurance Market Study Forecast till 2028. This. and Reinsurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

Step by step, how to apply for lower prepaid medical insurance premium increases

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues issued today an instruction to explain how to file the procedure before the agency to prove a monthly income lower than$ 392,562 and, thus, pay lower increases in prepaid medicine fees. For those who are holders of a prepaid medicine plan and need to make the "Affidavit of Income Certification before the AFIP", they…
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Using simulated consumer profiles to form calibration data for models (USPTO 11532052): Insurance Zebra Inc.

-- Insurance Zebra Inc. ( Austin, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532052, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “1. Field. “The present disclosure relates generally to computer-implemented insurance comparison applications...
AUSTIN, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

NsureHub Partners With Ladder To Make Life Insurance Easy For Its Customers

The new partnership will further strengthen NsureHub in the market. - NsureHub, a leading insurance provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ladder, a well-known life insurance services provider, to strengthen its position in this space and add to its already-extensive gamut of products. This partnership will offer direct-to-consumer, term life insurance. Customers can apply using the website and receive an instant decision.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Broking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | HUB International, Marsh & McLennan, Lockton

The latest report released on Global Insurance Broking Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size, or geographic location, the Insurance Broking Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Insurance Broking Market forecasted till 2028.
InsuranceNewsNet

Betterview Partners with Plnar, The Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Software for the Property Insurance Market

SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech platform leading insurers depend on for actionable property intelligence and risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Plnar. Plnar’s AI-powered software automatically generates accurately measured 3D models of interior spaces in addition to automatically identifying materials and contents from smartphone photos. The partnership with Betterview will boost efficiency throughout the policy lifecycle, particularly during claims.
InsuranceNewsNet

Transamerica Unveils Financial Choice IUL

New index universal life insurance offers opportunity for tax-advantaged choice and flexibility. /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today the availability of the Transamerica Financial Choice IULSM, a new index universal life insurance policy to protect beneficiaries while providing flexibility and opportunity for tax-advantaged supplemental income. The Transamerica Financial Choice IUL offers life insurance protection and a variety of index options and policy features to help customers maximize accumulation potential and access to cash value.
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

What was the impact of regulating markups for US health insurance?

Part of the Affordable Care Act mandated a medical loss ratio (MLR) for health plans in the individual and small group markets. What this means is that if the MLR is 80% and insurers charge $100 in premiums, plan enrollees must receive $80 in services on average. If they do not (say they only receive $75 of services on average), then they would get a premium rebate ($5 in this…
InsuranceNewsNet

AI in Financial Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beacon Health Options, Bank of America, Prudential Financial

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI In Financial Wellness Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI In Financial Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Sompo International appoints Paul O’Neill to lead Commercial Lines Insurance business in Asia Pacific

PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International , a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Paul O’Neill has been appointed President of Commercial Lines, Insurance,. Asia Pacific. reporting to. , Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy