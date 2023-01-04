Read full article on original website
Axie Infinity is a game on the Ethereum blockchain that lets players collect, breed, and battle fantasy creatures called Axies. They can buy, sell, and trade Axies using cryptocurrency and earn rewards in the form of cryptocurrency by participating in the game. The game was developed by Sky Mavis, a company based in Vietnam, and it has gained a large following among players and collectors of cryptocurrency-based digital assets.
NFT marketplace started with the idea of getting images in JPEG to the store. The virtual universe has expanded to now include a larger number of categories. The fresh category to be added to the NFR marketplace is a film titled Phosfate. The development comes through the partnership of Movieplex and Cinema Libre as a part of a new collection on OpenSea.
Camelot has published an official blog to announce the addition of Tarot Protocol to the Round Table consisting of key Arbitrum builders. The aim is to build sustainable liquidity for its native token, $TAROT, on Arbitrum for further innovation and opportunities. The first farm goes live on January 06, 2023,...
