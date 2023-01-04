Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg says he looks just like his daughter, Grace, in throwback picture with long hair
Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a side-by-side post of an old picture of him with long hair alongside a current picture of his 12-year-old daughter, Grace.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
I'm Can't Stop Watching This Clip Of Adam Sandler Refusing To Say Brendan Fraser's Name Right Despite Him Correcting The Pronunciation
Adam Sandler is messing with his Airheads co-star and I love it.
Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover
An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'
Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 Brooklinn Khoury is giving her fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020. On Wednesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog, which resulted in her losing her upper lip and part of her nose. "I...
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner's Video After Snowplow Accident Captures Marvel Star's Horrifying Condition
A video of Jeremy Renner after a snowplow accident shows the actor and musician's horrifying "extensive" injuries. Renner's publicist confirmed to CNN and The Hollywood Reporter that he was in critical but stable condition after getting injured in a weather-related accident in Nevada on Sunday. A news outlet has since released an exclusive video of him being airlifted to a hospital shortly after the snowplow accident.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
wonderwall.com
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
‘He’s not my “late” husband’: Iman speaks of grief over death of David Bowie
The supermodel also discusses changing the fashion industry and resisting ageing cliches
