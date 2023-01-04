ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 6

Related
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
New York Post

Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover

An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
OHIO STATE
People

Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'

Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 Brooklinn Khoury is giving her fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020. On Wednesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog, which resulted in her losing her upper lip and part of her nose. "I...
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Jeremy Renner's Video After Snowplow Accident Captures Marvel Star's Horrifying Condition

A video of Jeremy Renner after a snowplow accident shows the actor and musician's horrifying "extensive" injuries. Renner's publicist confirmed to CNN and The Hollywood Reporter that he was in critical but stable condition after getting injured in a weather-related accident in Nevada on Sunday. A news outlet has since released an exclusive video of him being airlifted to a hospital shortly after the snowplow accident.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Fox News

Fox News

924K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy