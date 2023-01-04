Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast

Once Teddi Mellencamp was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , fans assumed she would just fade into obscurity. No such luck for us, though! Teddi turned her time as a housewife into another role – a podcaster covering Real Housewives . Along with fellow (previously) former housewife Tamra Judge , the two formed Two T’s In A Pod .

Teddi may not have been liked by viewers. But other housewives seemed all too happy to join her on the show. Now Teddi is sharing that not everyone is interested in going on the pod.

As reported by Reality Blurb , Teddi recently revealed that Heather Gay of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has snubbed her. During a Q&A on her Instagram Story, one fan asked, “Who would you like to have on the [podcast] that has turned you down?”

Teddi responded, “I don’t know if she’s turned us down or she just had to wait till after the reunion but she did unfollow us. But I really want to get to the bottom of Heather Gay’s black eye so I would like to have her on, sooner rather than later.”

The “accountability coach” went on, “I’m gonna tag her right now. Heather , send me a DM. I know you’re annoyed but there’s some things you did this year that were annoying that we had to talk about but maybe next year could be better.” Teddi then concluded with a warning, “You’re only as good as last week’s episode.”

Teddi didn’t clarify exactly what made Heather “annoyed” with her. But she’s not wrong when it comes to only being as good as last week’s episode . Heather was a stand out fan favorite of RHOSLC for two seasons before seemingly losing favor with viewers. Her blind loyalty to the legally-embattled Jen Shah coupled with her lack of empathy for sister-cousin Whitney Rose has lost her some points.

Refusing to discuss what happened with her black eye on the recent cast trip might have just been the tipping point. In her confessional, Heather claims she’s protecting herself by not discussing it. But speculation is running rampant and quite frankly, refusing to address it just makes her look desperate for attention.

Heather recently tried to deflect and said of the incident , “I didn’t want anymore feigned concern about me or my eye. Nobody gave a shit, so let’s just move on.” Ok, then!

I think it’s time for Heather to face the music on this storyline. And Two T’s In A Pod would be a great place to do it. So here’s hoping Heather finally answers Teddi’s DM.

