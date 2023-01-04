Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Utah police find eight dead people, including 5 minors, inside home
Enoch city police in Utah performed a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Albert Drive, where they found three adults and five children dead, all appearing to have gunshot wounds, according to reports.
Missing mom Ana Walshe's former Massachusetts home burns in fire
The former home of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was on fire Friday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Tennessee police discover 76 dogs living in abandoned home: report
Dyer, Tennessee police and the Animal Rescue Corps removed 76 dogs from deplorable living conditions after their owners allegedly moved and left the pets in the home.
Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president': 'A disaster'
President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a Thursday press conference to announce his upcoming trip to the southern border, which prompted criticism from journalists and political commentators who pointed out that the gaffe happened once "again."
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
President Biden turned to Vice President Kamala Harris for help on Thursday while responding to a question from a reporter about the House Speaker vote.
Pelosi calls Republicans' attitude toward McCarthy's speakership 'frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy'
Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Republicans' "cavalier attitude" toward electing a new speaker is "unworthy of this institution" as voting heads into its seventh round.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Lawyer representing Methodist churches trying to leave says contentious split is about 'power' and 'money'
A lawyer who is representing Methodist churches trying to split from the mainline denomination told Fox News Digital that the contentious fracture gets down to finances.
West Virginia officials find suspected human remains two hours from where missing woman last seen
West Virginia officials found suspected human remains on Thursday amid a search for missing Gretchen Fleming, who hasn't been seen since Dec. 4.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
