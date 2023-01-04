Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentucky Blood Center hoping for more donors during National Blood Donor Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The nation’s and state’s blood supply has hit critical need several times over the last two years. Now that the holidays are over, the need continues, and the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) hopes donating is on your list of New Year’s resolutions as January is National Blood Donor Month.
fox56news.com
25 new Lexington Police officers graduate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department now has new team members. Friends, family, and other officers came to commemorate the big day with them. The police department graduation for recruit class 05-2022 was held on Friday at Lexington City Church. 25 new officers officially stepped into their new roles. The room was filled with loved ones, training staff, and other officers.
fox56news.com
New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health care home’
There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health …. There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. Jan. 6...
fox56news.com
Lexington firefighters fight the same battle
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — For firefighters, saving lives is part of the job, but one Lexington firefighter went above and beyond to give a colleague’s son a second chance at life. The firefighter and the 7-year-old are recovering in Cincinnati after a successful organ transplant. Tim Belcher...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son. Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.
WKYT 27
Lexington police recruiting new class during officer shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a year with a record number of homicides, Lexington Police are increasing their recruiting efforts. “If we can get more opportunities to get people in here at different times, then we’ll get a wider range of people. Different people. What I always tell my people is we’re not just looking for diversity in ethnicity or color. We’re looking for diversity of thought,” said Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.
fox56news.com
2 arrested following Versailles Road stabbing
Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Jan. 6 HTFN Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team...
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
fox56news.com
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society …. "If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a look back on the Best...
fox56news.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
fox56news.com
Prison accommodates Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger's vegan meal requests | Banfield
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho to face charges. NewsNation's Brian Entin provides the latest details. #idahofour #BryanKohberger #banfield. Prison accommodates Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger’s …. Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of...
fox56news.com
Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser after passing out at wheel
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after he was found “slumped over” behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month “obviously drunk” with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle. Story: https://bit.ly/3vKNNVm. Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles …. A 32-year-old...
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Chief fired
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about the shooter. Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple …. Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about...
fox56news.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 6
Jan. 6: Parental leave, skyhigh WiFi, and color-changing …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Jan. 6, 2023. New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health …. There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health...
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
fox56news.com
Bald eagle shot and rescued
A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve. A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
WTVQ
Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
