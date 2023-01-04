LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a year with a record number of homicides, Lexington Police are increasing their recruiting efforts. “If we can get more opportunities to get people in here at different times, then we’ll get a wider range of people. Different people. What I always tell my people is we’re not just looking for diversity in ethnicity or color. We’re looking for diversity of thought,” said Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO