Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
‘JoyScore’ - an App that Measures Happiness
Today, JoyScore announced an app that makes it possible to measure happiness based on your mood. It is a kind of self-care app that improves your mood and overall happiness through personalised activities and exercises. It provides a real-time metric that gives you a clear picture of where your happiness stands today. It also gives you the ability to track your progress daily as you work to be happier.
Woonsocket Call
Sports Super Station, Hurdles, Strikes With Playful Camaraderie
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Introduced in January of 2015, Hurdles is a sports media platform that has evolved the conversations surrounding professional gameplay across generations of fans. The brand has expertly improved the discussions on athletics, specifically football, and changed the dynamic in the sports world where the fans hold the mic. Since its launch, the company has solidified new partnerships and generated plenty of buzz from reputable names in the business, namely Amazon and Bally Sports. At the start of 2023, Hurdles is beginning a new chapter in development that will bring authentic engagement to fans all over the world and make space for the conversations we should be having on all things football and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
Vecima and Tier 1 Latin America Operator Scored Record Video Streaming Performance for FIFA World Cup 2022
Operator achieves 100% uptime using Vecima’s MediaScale™ solution for live video streaming plus proactive monitoring services throughout the event. Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that a Tier 1 service provider in Latin America achieved record video streaming viewership and performance using Vecima’s MediaScale unified streaming video solution for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
Woonsocket Call
Sodexo Q1 Fiscal 2023: strong start to the year
Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Q1 FY23Q1 FY22ORGANIC GROWTHEXTERNAL GROWTHCURRENCY EFFECTTOTAL GROWTH. North America2,9922,205 +15.7% +1.1% +18.8% +35.7%. Europe2,0472,023 +5.9% -3.6% -1.1% +1.2%. Rest of the World1,057854 +15.3% -1.9% +10.4% +23.9%. On-Site Services6,0975,082 +11.9% -1.2% +9.3% +20.0%. Benefits & Rewards Services234183 +23.4% -1.6% +6.4% +28.2%. Elimination(1)(1) TOTAL GROUP6,3305,264...
Comments / 0