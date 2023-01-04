If you love open spaces and the idea of country living in a vintage farmhouse, this Orrington property is for you. My husband Jim and I have admired this property for the 11+ years we've lived in this town. The house sits on 15 acres, which include a good-sized farm pond, an orchard, and multiple outbuildings. We imagined sitting in the yard, watching ducks land on our pond, or having coffee in the house while deer feast on our apples.

ORRINGTON, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO