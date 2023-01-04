Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Related
Bangor Only Has 3 Of The Top 10 Best Sandwich Chains In The U.S.
Is there anything on this Top 10 list that you would love to see here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights the Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
Step Back in Time in This 1820 Farmhouse on 15 Orrington Acres
If you love open spaces and the idea of country living in a vintage farmhouse, this Orrington property is for you. My husband Jim and I have admired this property for the 11+ years we've lived in this town. The house sits on 15 acres, which include a good-sized farm pond, an orchard, and multiple outbuildings. We imagined sitting in the yard, watching ducks land on our pond, or having coffee in the house while deer feast on our apples.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Winter Fun: Hit Speeds Up to 40 MPH on This 400-Foot-Long Maine Toboggan Chute
I was today years old when I learned about this extremely long, fast and gnarly toboggan ride in Camden, Maine and as an avid adventurer, I must go. Located at the Ragged Mountain Recreation Area at 20 Barnestown Road in Camden, Maine awaits the ride of your life. It's called...
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
foxbangor.com
Northern Light financial changes
BREWER- Health care systems around the country are having a hard time bouncing back from the pandemic. Northern Light Health is no exception. They run ten hospitals around the state. In early December, Northern Light announced Quest Diagnostics would manage nine of Northern Light’s hospital labs and the lab at...
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
wabi.tv
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH welcome New Year’s babies
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — The birth centers at Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General have welcomed their first babies of 2023. At PBMC, mom Lauren Swegle and dad Alex Abud welcomed baby Cameron on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. Cameron weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long.
One dead, one injured in head-on crash on Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fatal, head-on crash in the area of the Sagadahoc Bridge northbound on Route 1 in Woolwich. The crash was reported at approximately 12:42 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, Sagadahoc County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.
WMTW
Livermore Falls Select Board appoints acting Town Manager in Special Session
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Select Board in Livermore Falls has appointed Deputy Clerk Alex Pawson as the Acting Town Manager. The Select Board made the decision during a Special Session Friday afternoon. This comes after Tuesday's move to place Town Manager Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, effective...
boothbayregister.com
Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0