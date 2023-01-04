Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made...
KOMO News
Perfect Start: Believe it or not there's even more to undefeated 2023 for Kraken
You can take it at face value and still be so impressed. The Seattle Kraken is undefeated in 2023. 6-0. For a team that has already doubled its win total from this point last season, that's special enough, but there's more behind this awesome start to the new year. Road...
KOMO News
Three things we learned about Pete Carroll
The talk on Monday was all about the Seahawks and their wild Sunday. From an overtime win to an assist from the Detroit Lions, the Hawks punched their ticket to the postseason. But there was something else, well beyond the X's and O's that we learned about Pete Carroll, for...
KOMO News
Seahawks are a team of heart and deserve the chance to shock the world in playoffs
SEATTLE — How many preseason articles or social media posts did you read since March that said the Seahawks wouldn't amount to much?. It was a given in the minds of so many national "experts" that the Hawks would finish last in the NFC West and the Denver Broncos would finish first in their division in the AFC West.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOMO News
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win
SEATTLE, Wash. — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became "thank you Lions" several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be the No....
KOMO News
'They've exceeded my expectations': Fans react to Seahawks win as they make playoffs
SEATTLE, Wash. — The crowd erupted in cheers when the Hawks secured the 19-16 win against the Rams with the winning field goal in overtime. Sunday’s close game was a must-win to get the Seahawks one step closer to securing a spot in the playoffs. The Seahawks came...
KOMO News
Ex-catcher Stephen Vogt joins Mariners as new bullpen coach
Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching. The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.
Comments / 0