Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Three things we learned about Pete Carroll

The talk on Monday was all about the Seahawks and their wild Sunday. From an overtime win to an assist from the Detroit Lions, the Hawks punched their ticket to the postseason. But there was something else, well beyond the X's and O's that we learned about Pete Carroll, for...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
KOMO News

Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win

SEATTLE, Wash. — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became "thank you Lions" several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be the No....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Ex-catcher Stephen Vogt joins Mariners as new bullpen coach

Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching. The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.
SEATTLE, WA

