Miami, FL

Miami New Times

For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule

For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
MIAMI, FL
Corrie Writing

Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining Destination

Plum Market, a grocery store chain that focuses on offering organic, natural, locally sourced, and specialty foods, has recently opened in Aventura, Florida. The store, located at 17801 Biscayne Boulevard, features a fast-casual dining area in addition to its retail offerings. To celebrate the grand opening, the store is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 13th and will provide the first 100 shoppers who spend $100 with a limited edition tote bag filled with signature products. Giveaways will continue throughout the grand opening weekend, with prizes such as a Yeti cooler filled with OliPop sodas, Norman Love Chocolate gift boxes, a free cart of groceries from Niman Ranch Family Farms, and Plum Market gift cards.
AVENTURA, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
franchising.com

The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location

Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Home sells for Pinecrest record $10.5 million

An eight-bedroom, 9,505-square-foot home recently sold for a Pinecrest record $10.5 million, according to MLS data. Josie Wang of Brown Harris Stevens Miami represented the sellers in the transaction at 12900 SW 63rd Ave. Only eight other properties in Pinecrest have sold for $8 million or more. The sellers purchased...
PINECREST, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Miami Rooftop Bars

Miami, or, as some call it, the “Magic City,” has a lot to offer to its visitors. Miami is famous for its divine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and pleasantly warm weather. Miami is also known for its mind-blowing skyline, enormous shopping malls, architecture, and luxury hotels. In 1939, the...
MIAMI, FL
thethreetomatoes.com

Miami Life: The High Life, Tattoos, Alex Katz, Prime 112

After you have lived in a Miami high rise, it’s difficult to live high anywhere else. If you want to live the high life, check out these condos. It’s not just buildings on the rise in Miami, it’s also tattoos with more mature folks sporting them too. I just found out that a gallery in Ft. Lauderdale is having an Alex Katz exhibit, “In Good Company.” And happy birthday to Prime 112, one of Miami’s most successful restaurants. PS…there’s still time to reserve your spot for a Feng Shui Masterclass on zoom, January 17.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16.9 Million, This Miami Beach Villa Privatized by Lush Gardens That Perfect for The Party Outside

2901 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 2901 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida is named La Joya with 300 foot of water in most vibrant neighborhood on Miami Beach, features include dramatic master + sitting rm. 13ft ceilings, wall of glass, + 3 terraces. 4 beds up 1 down+ office/library. 1 bd, 1 and a half bath guest villa with private patio, 2 car garage, private gated entry court. This Home in Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2901 Flamingo Drive, please contact Jeri Jenkins (Phone: 305-534-4949) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL

