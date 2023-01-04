Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
TikTok Swears by "Hair Cycling" — So I Tried It
"Hair cycling" recently went viral on TikTok. The trend involves alternating products in your hair-care routine in order to achieve healthy hair. One editor is sharing her hair cycling results. A few months ago, I stumbled across a video on TikTok all about "hair cycling," a trend similar to "skin...
Reduce waste and reuse glass jars with this easy label removal hack
This hack to remove labels from glass jars is a great way to reduce waste and reuse old containers.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Moisturizer For Younger-Looking Skin This Winter
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Best Peanut Butter Cookies
(Adapted from My Father’s Daughter by Gwyneth Paltrow) 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife. 1 cup creamy peanut butter, at room temperature (I like Skippy No Need To Stir) 1 cup light brown sugar, packed. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 large egg.
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
The Canned Shortcut For Moist 'Magic' Cake Used During The Depression
You may already be familiar with the concept of a depression cake. According to Today, these low-ingredient cakes — which are sometimes called "wacky cakes" — made a comeback in 2020 as provision-strapped bakers attempted to relieve stress during the pandemic. Initially, back in the 1930s, this cake was a feat of ingenuity created out of necessity. With widespread financial unrest during the Great Depression, people couldn't easily get their hands on ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter to make something special for a celebration the way they could 10 years earlier, so new recipes had to be devised that could do the job without those costly ingredients. Wacky cake is a chocolate cake made with only a few basic pantry ingredients like flour, sugar, and cocoa powder. According to Southern Living, part of what's so "wacky" about this dairy-free chocolate cake is that it's traditionally mixed in the baking pan, which saves on soap, water, and labor time.
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Why You Want To Buy Your Spices At Trader Joe's
Between the quirky gourmet offerings and friendly Hawaiian shirt-clad employees, Trader Joe's is an enigmatic grocery shop that folks just can't get enough of. That's at least in part because they offer a shopping experience unlike any other competitor. Trader Joe's manages to feel like a local corner grocer rather than a major corporate franchise, notes Forbes. That's thanks in part to the hand-written signs, crunchy organic offerings, and seasonal inventory shifts, which allow things to feel fresh and carefully curated.
You Can Actually Cook A Whole Chicken In An Air Fryer
Air fryers are one of those genius products that just make life easier. In its simplest terms, an air fryer is a machine that essentially fries and crisps food without deep frying with oil. The market is saturated with different types of air fryers, with some doubling as a dehydrator and others acting as full rotisseries. If you're wondering what you can cook in the air fryer, a better question may be, what can't you cook in an air fryer? One of the most well-known uses of an air fryer is to reheat or cook a frozen pizza. The air fryer works its magic to cook the pizza while getting a nice, crispy crust. The same method is applied to frozen french fries, which are lightly sprayed in oil, then cooked until super crisp and golden brown (via 40 Aprons).
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Broccoli in Containers
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, broccoli is one of those vegetables that is nutritious and delicious. Whether you enjoy it added into a stir-fry, roasted in the oven, or with your veggies and dip — growing your own broccoli is rewarding and tasty. If you’re limited on space or just can’t get the right outdoor growing conditions, grow broccoli in containers!
Is Bone-In Steak Really More Flavorful Than Boneless?
Beef is the third most eaten type of meat throughout the world, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The most popular is pork, with poultry coming in second and sheep and goats in fourth. Beef is very versatile, and there are a lot of different cuts that are great for various dishes. Roasts, ribs, and brisket are meant to be braised, while sirloins and steaks are typically best grilled or pan fried, per Certified Angus Beef. Many cuts can be purchased with bones left in or bones removed, depending on preference.
marthastewart.com
How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists
Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
CNET
Cleaning Out Your Closet for the New Year? Here's How to Declutter and Organize
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Are your closet doors barely closing, or are you tripping on clothes and shoes every time you open them up? The start of a new year brings a much-needed opportunity for a clean slate, and that means starting with your closet.
This TikToker Used a Home Depot Work Bench as a Kitchen Island, and It’s Pretty Impressive
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As it turns out, you can find a kitchen island not only at the kitchen section at Home Depot, but also in the hardware section.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Salisbury Steak has a long history of being an economical meal that still manages to feel indulgent. (Not to mention super comforting too!) It’s an easy enough stovetop meal to throw together, but sometimes the crockpot makes things even easier. That’s the case with this Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak — same meaty, hearty taste you know and love, with a delicious savory onion gravy, but it’s a set-it-and-forget kind of operation. And we all need those once in a while.
I tried 4 brands of buttery spread from the store, and the cheapest was my favorite
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
The "Balletcore" Bun Is on the Rise For 2023
If you dreamt of being a ballerina when you were younger, or just enjoyed watching "The Nutcracker" every holiday season, now's your time to live out that fantasy. The "balletcore" aesthetic is on the rise, having garnered over 269 million views on TikTok with the subsequent hashtag. The videos included are riddled with bodysuits, leg warmers, ballet flats, bows, and wrap sweaters, but if you don't want to buy an entirely new wardrobe, the "balletcore" ballet bun hairstyle trend is your easiest way in.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0