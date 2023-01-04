You may already be familiar with the concept of a depression cake. According to Today, these low-ingredient cakes — which are sometimes called "wacky cakes" — made a comeback in 2020 as provision-strapped bakers attempted to relieve stress during the pandemic. Initially, back in the 1930s, this cake was a feat of ingenuity created out of necessity. With widespread financial unrest during the Great Depression, people couldn't easily get their hands on ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter to make something special for a celebration the way they could 10 years earlier, so new recipes had to be devised that could do the job without those costly ingredients. Wacky cake is a chocolate cake made with only a few basic pantry ingredients like flour, sugar, and cocoa powder. According to Southern Living, part of what's so "wacky" about this dairy-free chocolate cake is that it's traditionally mixed in the baking pan, which saves on soap, water, and labor time.

8 DAYS AGO