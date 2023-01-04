Read full article on original website
Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads
New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021. Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years. This is a catastrophe,...
physiciansweekly.com
Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Ferric Carboxymaltose Pregnancy
The following is a summary of “Ferric Carboxymaltose in the Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy: A Subgroup Analysis of a Multicenter Real-World Study Involving 1191 Pregnant Women,” published in the November 2022 issue of Medicine by Trivedi, et al. There was a dearth of clinical data...
Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Rose Sharply During the Pandemic
Cases of alcohol-related liver disease rose by more than 60% from 2019 to 2021 in California and have not dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Another study showed that deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease and fatty liver disease have also increased.
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk
Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
electrek.co
Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging
The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.
New Studies Challenge the Dogma of Blood Cancer Care
Research findings being presented during the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition challenge standard practices in several areas of blood cancer care and treatment. The studies offer a counterpoint to the tendency to implement ever more intensive therapies and stringent protocols and suggest that sometimes less is more.
NIAID Pandemic Autopsy Study Fosters Long COVID Treatment Trial
Autopsies of 44 people who died from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic showed researchers that disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body – beyond just a respiratory disease – and remained in tissue for months. The study, from the National Institutes of Health and published...
Two NIAID Studies Highlight COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Potential
Roughly two years ago, when people began receiving shots in the arm of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said that their work would continue, striving to improve COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and delivery. Two recent NIAID studies reinforce that mission. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved, so has scientists’ knowledge of how...
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
Atlas Obscura
What Can We See in the Oldest-Known Photographs of Kandahar?
Benjamin Simpson arrived in Qandahar, Afghanistan, in late 1880, at the end of what would become known as the Second Anglo-Afghan War. Simpson, a British surgeon assigned to the Indian Medical Service, had been sent to the strategically located city not only as a military doctor, but also as a documentary photographer, tasked with creating a visual record that would serve a bevy of purposes, including for surveillance, military intelligence, and propaganda directed at the British public. When he left the following April, along with the rest of the British Army, he carried with him images of an ancient city under siege, rare glimpses of a place now lost to time—and to decades of conflict.
MedicalXpress
Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the US
Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that's where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
MedicalXpress
Risk for SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection increased for cancer patients
Patients with cancer have an increased risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) breakthrough infection and worse outcomes, with the highest risk seen for patients with hematologic cancer, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Oncology. Inna Y. Gong, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Long-Acting Medication for People With Multidrug-Resistant HIV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of medication for the most common variant of HIV, HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1). Lenacapavir is designed for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV who are not able to adequately manage the virus with their...
Healthline
How Do You Contract Hepatitis B?￼
Hepatitis B transmits through exposure to bodily fluids. There are several ways this can happen, so it’s important to reduce your risk and take precautions if you’ve been exposed. What’s the short answer?. Hepatitis B is a virus that affects the liver. The virus transmits through bodily...
aao.org
Infant ocular lesions consistent with congenital Zika virus infection are rare
Review of: Fundus changes in the offspring of mothers with confirmed Zika virus infection during pregnancy in French Guiana, Guadeloupe, and Martinique, French West Indies. Merle H, Chassery M, Béral L, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. Zika virus infection during pregnancy is unlikely to result in Zika-related ocular...
MedicalXpress
Collaboration to develop a mobile intervention to help Black American smokers with HIV
HIV remains a critical global public health issue and a significant threat to global health security after having claimed more than 40 million lives, according to the World Health Organization. The stark reality is that one in five of the more than one million people living with HIV in the U.S. is unaware of his or her infection, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported.
physiciansweekly.com
Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases: Outcomes and Risk Stratification
The following is a summary of “Clinical Outcomes and Risk Stratification of Early-Stage Melanoma Micrometastases From an International Multicenter Study: Implications for the Management of American Joint Committee on Cancer IIIA Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Oncology by Moncrieff et al. There was a debate...
orionmagazine.org
Notes from a Very Small Island
WITH MY SOLO CANOE loaded down by camping gear and a cooler full of beer, wine, and cold cuts, I paddle out onto Lake Umbagog, a quiet eight-thousand-acre body of water that stretches across the Maine–New Hampshire border. Spear-shaped fir, spruce, and white cedar frame the lake in deep green hues. Otter, moose, and mink are said to prowl the marshy banks. A solitary loon bobs in the distance. The day is warm and bright, and a cool June breeze is combing narrow furrows onto the surface of the water.
Cancer Health
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.https://www.cancerhealth.com/
Comments / 0