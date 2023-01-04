Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Pickup goes through ice on Leech Lake
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
redlakenationnews.com
Christopher David Harper
November 16, 1983 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 39) Christopher David Harper, Misaabiwag-gidengwaan meaning "With Faces like Lions", Giniw-Inini meaning "Golden Eagle Man" born into the Wolf Clan of the White Earth Pillager Band, age 39, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022, from the Mayo Medical Center, Mankato where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia. He was born November 16, 1983, in Duluth, Minnesota and lived most of his life in Cass Lake, Minnesota.
lptv.org
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
lptv.org
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
hot967.fm
Minnesota Farmer Wonders If Supply Chain Issues Will Continue
Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Northwest Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned:. “We’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery.”
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
Comments / 0