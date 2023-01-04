Read full article on original website
New bills in Nebraska Legislature include youth wage, LGBTQ protections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday was day four of introducing bills in the Nebraska Legislature. Among bills introduced this week is LB 15, sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. The legislation would establish a youth and training wage across the state of Nebraska. This bill comes after voters...
Clash over committee assignments bog down Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A clash over committee assignments in the Nebraska Legislature persisted on Monday, with senators deadlocked. The Legislature is stalled because senators have not approved the motion for committees. Without approved committees, legislation can’t move forward. Fighting that some warned was inevitable showed up in...
Sen. Blood proposes disclosure requirement for ‘dark money’ in Nebraska elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former candidate for governor has proposed a bill that would impact how “dark money” influences Nebraska elections. State Sen. Carol Blood is bringing a bill that would require groups spending money on elections to disclose their expenditures and donors. This comes as...
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
Bostar introduces legislation to expand sports betting in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With new casinos going up at racetracks across the state, legalized sports gambling at those locations is still months away. But Sen. Eliot Bostar wants to make sure the law on sports betting is consistent. The current rule says people cannot bet on Nebraska teams...
Nebraska lawmakers unveil report highlighting problems with housing market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anyone who’s been in the market for a new home recently knows how difficult it can be to find something that’s safe and affordable. Those are just some of the reasons state senators discussed the new Nebraska Strategic Housing Framework Report on Tuesday.
Nebraska senator introduces bill to cap insulin price at $100 a month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska, capping the cost at $100 a month for those with private insurance. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would start in January 2024. There’s already a $35 cap on insulin prices for...
Nebraska’s rural fire departments say despite spike in calls, they’re ready for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Many fires sparked across Nebraska last year, including wildfires just outside Lincoln. Several rural fire departments said they’ve worked hard to handle the high number of calls, and a couple reported a record number of responses in 2022. That includes the York Fire Department.
Nebraska storms are reminder to make sure you have insurance coverage you need
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s been more than six months since large hail brought widespread damage to Seward, but some homeowners are still waiting on repairs. That’s why it’s important to have clear communication with your insurance agent about your exact needs. Mandy Cutshall and her...
90% of Nebraska libraries have device that helps visually impaired read
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska libraries are becoming more accessible, especially for the visually impaired. The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired says 90% of Nebraska public libraries now have an electronic video magnifier, a big change from six months ago. This device enlarges the text in...
John Deere customers win fight for right to repair their own equipment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Farmers who own John Deere products are finally able to repair them on their own after years of legal battles and complaints. Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, called it a “watershed moment in the agriculture industry.”. “The fact that I’m going...
One more day in the 50s; Disturbance arrives Wednesday
Tuesday is shaping up to be another very mild day across southeast Nebraska. Many will have another opportunity to reach the 50s, with some inching closer to the 60° mark. We’re forecasting a high of 55° in Lincoln on Tuesday. This is all accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.
Mild through Tuesday
After seeing highs in the lower 50s on Monday, we’ll do that one more time before we cool down for the second half of the week. That’s short lived, though, as more warm air is set to move in by the weekend. Above average temperatures are expected through much of next week!
