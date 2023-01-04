ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Clash over committee assignments bog down Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A clash over committee assignments in the Nebraska Legislature persisted on Monday, with senators deadlocked. The Legislature is stalled because senators have not approved the motion for committees. Without approved committees, legislation can’t move forward. Fighting that some warned was inevitable showed up in...
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
Bostar introduces legislation to expand sports betting in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With new casinos going up at racetracks across the state, legalized sports gambling at those locations is still months away. But Sen. Eliot Bostar wants to make sure the law on sports betting is consistent. The current rule says people cannot bet on Nebraska teams...
90% of Nebraska libraries have device that helps visually impaired read

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska libraries are becoming more accessible, especially for the visually impaired. The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired says 90% of Nebraska public libraries now have an electronic video magnifier, a big change from six months ago. This device enlarges the text in...
John Deere customers win fight for right to repair their own equipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Farmers who own John Deere products are finally able to repair them on their own after years of legal battles and complaints. Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, called it a “watershed moment in the agriculture industry.”. “The fact that I’m going...
One more day in the 50s; Disturbance arrives Wednesday

Tuesday is shaping up to be another very mild day across southeast Nebraska. Many will have another opportunity to reach the 50s, with some inching closer to the 60° mark. We’re forecasting a high of 55° in Lincoln on Tuesday. This is all accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.
Mild through Tuesday

After seeing highs in the lower 50s on Monday, we’ll do that one more time before we cool down for the second half of the week. That’s short lived, though, as more warm air is set to move in by the weekend. Above average temperatures are expected through much of next week!
