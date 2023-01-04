Read full article on original website
Data Destruction Service Market Size and Share 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Development Scope, New Trends, Technological Growth and Innovation Forecast by 2028
Data Destruction Service Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CBL Data Recovery Technologies, CIMELIA Resource Recovery, Cleardata, CloudBlue Technologies, Dataserv Group, EcoCentric, InfoFort, Jetico, Kroll Ontrack, McCollister, MRK Group, Simsre Cycling. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Data Destruction Service Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 :...
UEI Expands Its Wireless Connectivity Solutions With Enhanced Security, Sustainability, and Scalability
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its extended family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity solutions today at CES 2023. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to helping its customers deliver more secure, sustainable, and scalable wireless control solutions for an ever-growing variety of home applications.
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Cogency Global Acquires Unisearch
NEW YORK - January 5, 2023 - (Newswire.com) New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Washington-based Unisearch Inc. Bertram Capital-backed Cogency Global provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for...
InnoCare to Present Latest Clinical Data of Gunagratinib at the Upcoming 2023 ASCO GI
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present the latest clinical data of FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium on January 19-21, 2023, which will be held online and offline in San Francisco, U.S.
Dubai based financier Barika and Kraft partners with Kenya’s top Fintech Innovators through a Multi Tranche Facility.
Kenya has over 56 million people and has become a regional powerhouse not only for East Africa, but for the entire African continent and the Middle East region. and Africa (MEA) as a whole. In particular, the capital and largest city, Nairobi, is even nicknamed "Silicon Savannah" due to its...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Starts Trading on Upstream
Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB), a pioneer in the science of using novel transdermal solutions and other innovative technologies, has announced that it has commenced trading on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market that is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. The company, which began trading on Upstream today using the NTRB ticker symbol, is among the first issuers to dual list on the market. The company released a digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing, which is available for all Upstream participants to claim with a claim code: NTRB! “We are thrilled to be amongst the first companies to dual list on Upstream’s next generation marketplace,” said Nutriband CEO Gareth Sheridan in the press release. “We are adding new value to our shareholders while expanding our company and mission to a modern, global investor-base.”
Michael Baptiste Launches Free 5-Day Online Business Activator Bootcamp Experience To Help Entrepreneurs Learn How To Activate Their Own Business
Michael Baptiste's Online Business Activator Bootcamp intends to provide an excellent free five-day online training experience delivered via digital Zoom meetings from January 9th to January 13th, 2023. This Bootcamp is focused on teaching how to consciously convert an idea into an online business as Michael did. Anyone who is...
Australian-listed Company EZZ develops Two products to battle COVID-19 and respiratory infections
Throughout the growth of a global pandemic, how to prevent secondary infections after COVID-19 is an essential topic. Recently, EZZ Life Science, a leading Australian genomic company listed on the ASX Main Board, officially announced that it has developed two immune products for COVID-19; EZZ NK Plus Capsule and EZZ NK Plus Spray. These products are a combination of symptom relief specially customized for COVID-19 by genetic scientists based on the latest generation of NK cellular technology and have been certified by the US FDA.
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
Global Aerospace Plastics (PEEK, PPS, PC, ABS, PMMA) Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028F - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Aerospace Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others), By Technology, By User Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, and Competition." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Aerospace Plastics Market is projected to grow at...
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Cold Storage in Luxury Vehicles Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Portable Mini Fridge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global portable mini fridge market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Dibbs Analyzes OpenSea Collection Data; Uncovers 64 Percent of NFTs Today Have Two or More Utilities
While profile picture (PFP) collections have dominated trading volumes for OpenSea’s top 100 collections of all time, content-based collections show the most recent growth. Dibbs, the world’s onramp to Web3, today announced a set of NFT utility data and insights after comparing trading volumes from OpenSea’s top 100 collections of all-time with those over a 30 day period in Q4. Analyzing each collection to determine how utility types are evolving, the data uncovered a growing interest in NFT utility types beyond PFPs, particularly content, events, and rewards distribution.
xTool D1 Pro Review (2023): Laser Engraver & Cutting Machine Review Published by Cutting Simply
Cutting Simply, a leading website for laser engraver and cutting machine reviews and guides, has published their review of the xTool D1 Pro cutting machine. The xTool D1 Pro is a powerful and versatile cutting machine that has garnered attention from professionals and hobbyists alike. Cutting Simply's expert team put the xTool D1 Pro through a series of thorough tests to assess its capabilities and performance.
Yazhou-Huangjin Finances an Early-Stage Business to Support Habitat Protection
Supporting rehabilitation initiatives and maintaining natural ecosystems are among Yazhou-Huangjin's main priorities. Fujian, Fujian Sheng Jan 7, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - Yazhou Huangjin, a gold exploration, and development company committed to being the gold investment that works for our shareholders, our operating partners, and our communities, is pleased to announce the funding of a new business that will re-mine and treat waste from disused mine sites in order to help rehabilitation efforts and restore natural environments.
New Study Reports Broad Applicability of InGeneron’s Regenerative Cell Therapy System Across Patient Groups
New study finds the composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells using InGeneron's Transpose® RT system does not depend on the subject's age, sex, body mass index, or ethnicity. InGeneron, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced the publication of a newly released study, titled “The composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells...
