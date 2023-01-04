ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Georgia

Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the specific reason why waterfalls are so alluring, there’s no doubting their impact. People travel across the world every year merely to see the magnetic force of water spilling over a cliff’s edge and falling to the ground below. There is no...
On3.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs board the bus to head to Los Angeles

The Georgia Bulldogs have packed up the bus and are on their way to Los Angeles. Kirby Smart’s crew has left Athens for Atlanta where they’ll board their Delta flights for Los Angeles, arriving on the West Coast around 3:00 p.m. locally. Media members will be on hand to see the arrival, and DawgsHQ’s Wes Blankenship was there to see the team off from the Butts-Mehre building and football facility.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise

There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
The Spun

Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction

On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
The Spun

Look: Beloved Mascot Isn't Traveling For National Title Game

Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, they won't have their mascot by their side for the national championship game on Monday night. According to Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First, Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium because it's "too far" for him to travel. "I have just confirmed...
FanSided

Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction and odds for Saturday, January 7th (Trust home underdog)

Kansas hasn’t skipped a beat in the wake of a National Championship last season, but has a tough test on Saturday at West Virginia, a team desperate for a Big 12 win. The Mountaineers are 0-2 in Big 12 play, losing two road games to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. They host No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in hopes of getting back on track in a conference that is shaping up to be one of the best conferences in the country once again.
