Kansas hasn’t skipped a beat in the wake of a National Championship last season, but has a tough test on Saturday at West Virginia, a team desperate for a Big 12 win. The Mountaineers are 0-2 in Big 12 play, losing two road games to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. They host No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in hopes of getting back on track in a conference that is shaping up to be one of the best conferences in the country once again.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO