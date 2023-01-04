Read full article on original website
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
atozsports.com
There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC
Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Georgia
Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the specific reason why waterfalls are so alluring, there’s no doubting their impact. People travel across the world every year merely to see the magnetic force of water spilling over a cliff’s edge and falling to the ground below. There is no...
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs board the bus to head to Los Angeles
The Georgia Bulldogs have packed up the bus and are on their way to Los Angeles. Kirby Smart’s crew has left Athens for Atlanta where they’ll board their Delta flights for Los Angeles, arriving on the West Coast around 3:00 p.m. locally. Media members will be on hand to see the arrival, and DawgsHQ’s Wes Blankenship was there to see the team off from the Butts-Mehre building and football facility.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ SEC East rivals might be in for a big letdown in the next week
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ SEC East rivals might be in for a big letdown in the coming days. Last month, a report suggested that Liam Coen would be returning to the Kentucky Wildcats as the program’s offensive coordinator. Coen was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021 before returning...
247Sports
Charles Kelly brings experience as defensive coordinator and elite recruiter
Charles Kelly comes to Boulder as Colorado's new defensive coordinator and safeties coach with two national championships on his resume, at Florida State in 2013 and at Alabama in 2020. During his 33 year coaching career, he has called defenses at every level, from high school to FCS to Power 5.
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
247Sports
College football 'bleeds' UGA's Stetson Bennett, not USC's Caleb Williams or Alabama's Bryce Young: Josh Pate
Stetson Bennett’s journey from walk-on to starting quarterback on a Georgia team favored to become the College Football Playoff’s first repeat champion is more connected to the “tradition and history” of the sport than the campaigns of USC’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Bryce Young, according to 247Sports’ Josh Pate.
Georgia Governor Roasts SoFi Stadium Over No Tailgating Policy for National Championship Game
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp isn’t pulling any punches in his criticism of SoFi Stadium this week. Like most college football... The post Georgia Governor Roasts SoFi Stadium Over No Tailgating Policy for National Championship Game appeared first on Outsider.
Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction
On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
Look: Beloved Mascot Isn't Traveling For National Title Game
Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, they won't have their mascot by their side for the national championship game on Monday night. According to Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First, Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium because it's "too far" for him to travel. "I have just confirmed...
Chris Hatcher's impact on both Sonny Dykes and Kirby Smart
Georgia and TCU will meet for the national championship on Monday. Few know that without a small school called Valdosta State and a coach named Chris Hatcher, the 2023 title game could look a lot different.
Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction and odds for Saturday, January 7th (Trust home underdog)
Kansas hasn’t skipped a beat in the wake of a National Championship last season, but has a tough test on Saturday at West Virginia, a team desperate for a Big 12 win. The Mountaineers are 0-2 in Big 12 play, losing two road games to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. They host No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in hopes of getting back on track in a conference that is shaping up to be one of the best conferences in the country once again.
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
