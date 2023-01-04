Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
erienewsnow.com
American Ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham to Return to Erie for Newest Show
American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, Jeff Dunham is returning to Erie to put on his new show, Still Not Canceled. Dunham will perform at the Warner Theatre on Thursday, May 4th. Dunham has done shows in Erie several times over the years, he performed at what was then the...
Mega Millions fever hits Erie
Mega Millions fever is running high as the jackpot nears $1 billion. While the chance of winning is more than one in 300 million, that didn’t stop a steady line of folks looking to cash in at one local convenience store. At Dee’s Cigar Store on State Street, business is busier than normal, thanks to […]
erienewsnow.com
Molly Brannigan's Restoration Continues
More than a week since the deluge began, Molly Brannigan's in downtown Erie is no longer flooded. But moisture remains, as industrial fans try to pull it from the water-clogged walls of the Irish Pub. "We are still in the emergency restoration process," said Red Letter Hospitality Marketing Director Anne...
erienewsnow.com
Original Sign Returns to Arby's Restaurant in Meadville
The old, original sign outside an Arby's in Meadville is back. It was reinstalled after the restaurant on Park Ave. was rebuilt. All of the Arby's restaurants built in the 1960s and 70s had the large neon signs with the design of ten-gallon hat, but there's not many of these signs left anymore as newer, smaller, and less expensive signs have taken their place.
How much do eggs cost in Erie?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
WFMJ.com
Four Belmont Pines runaways found in press box at Girard football stadium
Four Belmont Pines escapees were found in the press box at Girard High School's football stadium early Friday morning. Liberty Police Captain, Ray Buhala tells 21 News four juveniles had escaped from the hospital on Thursday. Captain Buhala says they were found at around 1:00 a.m. Friday by Girard Police.
erienewsnow.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to Downtown Erie Coffee Shop During Riot
An Erie man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a downtown Erie coffee shop during a 2020 riot. Melquan Barnett, 30, entered the plea to a count of malicious destruction of property by fire. Barnett was arrested for setting fire to the Ember + Forge building at 401 State...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Mother Accused Of Encouraging Her Daughter To Self-Harm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown mother is accused of encouraging her daughter to use a knife for self-harm. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Samantha Omeruo on Monday following a reported disorderly person call at a northside address. Following an investigation, it was alleged...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Councilwoman Liz Allen Resigns
After five years on Erie City Council, former council president Liz Allen is stepping down. Allen announced her resignation on Wednesday, during Erie City Council's first meeting of the year. "I realized that many on council view their roles as not being a watchdog on the administration, but as being...
erienewsnow.com
Two Erie Fire Companies Receive $220,000 in Grant Funding
Two Erie fire companies will split $216,300 in state grant funding for new resources. The funding includes $146,300 to Brookside Fire Company for self-contained breathing apparatus units, including 19 packs and 18 cylinders and batters. Perry Hi-Way Hose Company will receive $70,000 for training support. The funding was administered through...
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
chautauquatoday.com
Man Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
A vehicle-pedestrian accident claimed a life in the Village of Fredonia on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga was traveling north on Bennett Road at about 6:00 PM, when 48-year-old Richard Lorek of Brockport entered the roadway and got struck by the vehicle while trying to cross the road. The Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene, where Lorek was treated for serious injuries. He was then transported by Alstar Ambulance to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No charges are expected at this time. Deputies were assisted by Fredonia Police and State Police.
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
Erie County executives take matters into their own hands to local union’s dismay
A building at the Erie County prison gets a new roof. But it’s “who” was doing the work that’s getting attention. Two local politicians are repairing the roof of the equipment building at the Erie County prison. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and County Council Chairman Brian Shank are busy repairing the roof of the […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Burglary, Arson in Chimney Fire Probe
An investigation into a chimney fire Thursday afternoon at a condemned residence in Jamestown led to an arrest. Jamestown Police and Jamestown Fire were called to an undisclosed location on the city's south side at about 3:00 PM. Officers located 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh of Jamestown at that location and found that he allegedly broke into the residence and lit wood on fire inside of a gas furnace, causing over $1,000 in damage. Albaugh was charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree burglary, and 5th-degree arson. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Three Catalytic Converters Faces Hearing Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who reportedly stole three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. on Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
erienewsnow.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Weekend Shooting in Erie, Rules Death as Homicide
The coroner has identified the man who was killed in a weekend shooting in the City of Erie. Steve Smith, 38, died from a gunshot wound to the torso at AHN Saint Vincent, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. Cook ruled the death as a homicide following Monday's autopsy.
Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
explore venango
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
erienewsnow.com
Covid Case Surge Raises Concerns, Questions
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Covid-19 case totals are once again rising in the United States, and they’re soaring overseas, raising some concerns about the new few months. After lifting its zero-Covid policy, China has seen cases skyrocket, as a poorly vaccinated, unexposed population comes into mass contact with Covid for the first time.
