Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
Woonsocket Call
Zensights Names Barry Brandstetter to Advisory Board
Zensights LLC has named Barry Brandstetter to its advisory board, effective January 2, 2023. As a member of the Zensights team for the past four years, Brandstetter has contributed significantly to the success and growth of Zensights and has helped its clients build strong and lasting partnerships with key commercial services partners. Additionally, he has established tremendous relationships and friendships with all his clients and has provided invaluable guidance and consultation to help them drive their business results.
Woonsocket Call
Kytopen Appoints Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D. to Chair of Board of Directors
New Independent Board Chair, Dr. Paul K. Wotton, brings 35 years of experience building private and public biopharmaceutical companies with significant business development expertise. Kytopen, an MIT-spin out and biotechnology company leading advancements in novel high-throughput cellular and genome engineering platforms, today announced the appointment of Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D....
Woonsocket Call
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Woonsocket Call
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
Comments / 0