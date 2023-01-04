Zensights LLC has named Barry Brandstetter to its advisory board, effective January 2, 2023. As a member of the Zensights team for the past four years, Brandstetter has contributed significantly to the success and growth of Zensights and has helped its clients build strong and lasting partnerships with key commercial services partners. Additionally, he has established tremendous relationships and friendships with all his clients and has provided invaluable guidance and consultation to help them drive their business results.

1 DAY AGO