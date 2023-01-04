Read full article on original website
Related
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
comicon.com
Previewing Wes Craig’s Fantasy Series ‘Kaya’ #4
“As they near their destination, Kaya’s brother Jin attempts to use magic to help his wounded sister and the Lizard-Rider Seth admits his feelings for Kaya. But does she feel the same? Meanwhile, unexpected threats are converging around our battered adventurers. Featuring a Moebius-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!”
comicon.com
Who Are The New Seven Soldiers Of Victory? Previewing ‘Wild C.A.T.s’ #3
The Halo Corporation has introduced their new group of heroes to the world: the Seven Soldiers of Victory are here to save the day! Wait…whaaaaat?!. Wild C.A.T.s #3 is out Tuesday 10th January from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Previewing Titan Comics’ ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2
A figure from Ash’s distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action. Blade Runner 2039 #2 is out Wednesday January 11th, 2023 from Titan Comics.
comicon.com
Magic Wish Gone Terribly Wrong In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #3, the next issue of their mysterious new series from writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Ted is behind bars at the police station after his wrongful arrest, but he’s unfortunately far from...
comicon.com
What If Tarzan Was Predator? Previewing ‘All Against All’ #2
“In the second chapter of ALEX PAKNADEL & CASPAR WIJNGAARD’s gripping new series, the Earth habitat is under military control and is being strip-mined for its genetic riches. Its most fearsome predators are now fair game for a species that can graft their most lethal traits into terrifying biological warsuits.
comicon.com
Advance Review: `White Savior’ #1 Is A Laugh A Minute
You figure out pretty quickly that White Savior doesn’t take itself very seriously. That’s a great thing for the reader, because the constant barrage of humor, along with some nicely differentiated artwork, helps this book to stand out from the rest. Overall. Todd Parker is not your average...
comicon.com
Starman And Warlord Team-Up In ‘Danger Street’ #2 Preview
“After their attempt to join the Justice League goes horrendously wrong, Warlord and Starman are on the run from the law and the forces of the Fourth World! In their wake they have left behind both a murder and the ongoing mystery of Atlas the Great and his connection to the cosmic powers of the DC Universe. But don’t fret, Lady Cop is on the case, and she won’t rest until it’s solved. But little does she know, a malevolent corporation has a connection to it all and they’re willing to kill to keep their secrets safe. After all, nobody messes with the Green Team!”
comicon.com
Previewing Multiplayer Adventure Adaption ‘Sea Of Thieves Origins’ Vol. 1
“BASED ON THE SMASH-HIT MULTIPLAYER ADVENTURE SEA OF THIEVES!. DIVE INTO THE LORE OF THE SEA OF THIEVES! COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME! PREVIOUSLY ONLY AVAILABLE DIGITALLY. FILLED WITH ACTION, GOLD, AND UNTOLD TALES OF GLORY! When three unlikely travellers set sail for pirate waters, making their fortune will also make history!
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 4
One of the obvious differences between a movie and a television spin-off is that the TV story has to have so many more layers to it to encompass a lot more screen time. This means more characters, more twists, and in the terms of National Treasure: Edge of History, this means more puzzles and riddles. A lot of times these spin-offs hinge on how well these layers add to the spirit of the franchise rather than bogging it down. These layers begin to show in this week’s Edge of History, and so far, it seems to be leading in the right direction as the drama and suspense begins to ramp up.
comicon.com
New Story Arc: Previewing Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Time Before Time’ #19
“NEW STORY ARC – In the aftermath of her devastating confrontation with The Arcola Institute, Nadia finally reunites with her mother and sister. Was it worth everything she lost to get to this point?. The fourth arc of the hit time travel series kicks off with art by JORGE...
comicon.com
Preview: Brandon Easton And Hendry Prasetya’s ‘Kamen Rider: Zero-One’ #2
“NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he’s saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…”
comicon.com
Scout Comics Announces ‘We Wicked Ones’ For March 2023
Scout Comics has announced We Wicked Ones, due in march from writer LJ Duey, artist Paulo Mel, colorist Ander Záratenad, letterer crank!. Twenty years ago, the United States government and the superheroes of F.I.R.E. rounded up and burned every known witch alive. Only two young girls survived. All grown...
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Best Animated Series Of 2022
Despite the turbulence of corporate mergers, mass layoffs, content deletion, and snarky Oscars comments, this was still arguably one of the strongest years in animated storytelling. This list includes several animated TV shows that will no doubt become classics. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal follows a caveman and...
comicon.com
The Living Dead Cause Chaos in Your First Look At ‘Grim’ #7
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Grim #7, the next issue in their series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. As the highly anticipated second arc continues, Jess’s means of moving between the world of the living and the realm of...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Espionage Done The Fun Way In `Spy Superb’ #1
This great start to the series takes the notion of “spies like us” to a whole new hilarious level. When a super spy is killed, a Western espionage agency turns to a loser to save the free world. It’s not 007, but it is a ton of fun.
comicon.com
A Truly Dynamic Duo: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3 taps into some classic sort of energy while tackling the latest story to focus on the various allies and foes of the Splinter Clan as their worlds change greatly during the Rat King’s game. A painful but also beautiful story about found family and the lengths we sometimes have to go to in order to find that place or that person that we can call home.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 5
After a couple episodes trying to figure out what it wanted to do this season, it seems Doom Patrol returned back to the core of what made it special. Even more than its sister show, Titans, Doom Patrol is about trauma and character growth. The show excels when it showcases this growth through weird and quirky plots and storylines. This week’s episode, which had the Doom Patrol age back to their teenage and adolescent selves, was just the right amount of goofiness to prepare for the seriousness to come as the season’s main villain begins to emerge.
comicon.com
Image Comics’ ‘Eight Billion Genies’ Issues 1-6 Get Reprints
Hit Image Comics’ series Eight Billion Genies by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne – recently optioned by Amazon Studios for adaptation – is to have all six issues reprinted ahead of the penultimate, extra-length 40 page Eight Billion Genies #7. If you’re getting in on this late,...
How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Editor Eddie Hamilton Wove Together “Punchy, Exciting” Sequences
For the sequel to the 1986 Top Gun, director Joseph Kosinski gave editor Eddie Hamilton the challenge of compressing more than 800 hours of footage into a movie just over two hours. Top Gun: Maverick follows Maverick (Tom Cruise) as he returns to the Top Gun flight school to prepare a new class of pilots for a dangerous mission. His job becomes more difficult when his late partner’s son, Rooster (Miles Teller), joins the class. Once the exteriors of the jets were shot, Hamilton needed to search through the footage to piece together the final product, which involved a lot of...
Comments / 0