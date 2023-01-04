‘I think I’ll be coaching Michigan’: Jim Harbaugh on Panthers’ head coaching vacancy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – After a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s head coaching vacancy, Jim Harbaugh tells Queen City News he expects to stay with Michigan next year.
“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh said.PREVIOUS | Panthers, Jim Harbaugh had conversation over coaching vacancy, sources confirm
Sources said the talk between Tepper and Harbaugh was not a job interview, only a conversation about the position.
CSL’s Will Kunkel reported Monday that the Michigan football coach had “sincere interest” in the Panthers job.
Sources told CSL that Harbaugh liked the Panthers' roster and loved the opportunity.
