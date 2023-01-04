ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I think I’ll be coaching Michigan’: Jim Harbaugh on Panthers’ head coaching vacancy

By Connor Lomis, Will Kunkel
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXKxv_0k34rev300

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – After a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s head coaching vacancy, Jim Harbaugh tells Queen City News he expects to stay with Michigan next year.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh said.

PREVIOUS | Panthers, Jim Harbaugh had conversation over coaching vacancy, sources confirm

Sources said the talk between Tepper and Harbaugh was not a job interview, only a conversation about the position.

CSL’s Will Kunkel reported Monday that the Michigan football coach had “sincere interest” in the Panthers job.

Sources told CSL that Harbaugh liked the Panthers’ roster and loved the opportunity.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan OL named RB, special teams coach at Charlotte

Former Michigan offensive lineman Greg Froelich is moving up the collegiate coaching ranks. After time as an analyst for 2 B1G schools, he gets his first coaching job as Charlotte’s running back coach and special teams coordinator. His previous jobs include special teams and running backs analyst at his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Is Snowfall in Charlotte Becoming Rarer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first snowfall of winter. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s pretty much a given every year in the Queen City. Despite only averaging a few inches per year, Charlotte has received at least a trace of the white stuff every single winter season since snowfall records began in 1893.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC
Queen City News

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
SHELBY, NC
WFAE.org

Major retirement community no longer moving forward

Here’s another sign the economy might be slumping: plans for a major new retirement community in Charlotte have been scrapped. Aldersgate Life Plan Services says it’s canceling the Generations at Shalom Park living community near South Park. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

South Charlotte intersection closed for downed power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The intersection of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane in south Charlotte is closed Friday morning due to downed power lines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD reported a crash at the intersection just before 6 a.m. No additional details were available. A Duke Energy outage map showed only […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy