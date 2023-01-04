Read full article on original website
LuxuryProperty.com Offers Luxurious Marina Residences and Jumeirah Park Villas
LuxuryProperty.com, a reputable real estate brokerage service company, offers luxury Jumeirah park villas and marina residences in Palm Jumeirah. Getting a standard home for one’s family or selling a home are two crucial decisions that would most times require the expertise of real estate professionals. LuxuryProperty.com is a leading brokerage company specializing in various real estate needs. The company is based in Dubai, and they are dedicated to helping people buy homes, sell their own property, and invest in real estate. They provide private client advisory services, which include the creation of compelling brands, strategic collaboration with developers & their architects, advice on the creation of distinctive & unique marketing materials, and market positioning for prime & super prime luxury houses and apartments.
Dubai based financier Barika and Kraft partners with Kenya’s top Fintech Innovators through a Multi Tranche Facility.
Kenya has over 56 million people and has become a regional powerhouse not only for East Africa, but for the entire African continent and the Middle East region. and Africa (MEA) as a whole. In particular, the capital and largest city, Nairobi, is even nicknamed "Silicon Savannah" due to its...
Give Nurses & Paramedics Incentives To Break Strike Says Popular UK Travel Blogger
The Government needs to work with Travel Companies, Councils, bus companies, supermarkets, cinemas, and car parks to solve the Nurses and Paramedics pay dispute. The founder of a popular UK Staycation Travel Blog (Staycationsintheuk.com) would like to see the Government work with travel companies, councils, bus companies, hospital car parks, supermarkets, and entertainment companies to break the deadlock in nurses and paramedics pay disputes.
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Starting from this new year Canadian visa applications will be processed through Canada-Visa-Online.
Canada-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a visa service for Canadian citizens.With this new service, Canadian citizens can apply for a visa online and receive their approval within minutes. There is no need to go through a lengthy and complicated application process, as canada-visa-online has made it simple and straightforward.As an added bonus, canada-visa-online is also offering a money-back guarantee if your visa application is not approved. So why wait? Apply for your visa today at canada-visa-online!
Canada-visa-online is proud to announce that they now offering visa services
We are excited to announce that canada-visa-online is now open for business!Our company provides an online service that helps people with the visa application process for Canada. We are committed to providing a fast, easy and affordable way for people to get the visa they need.We have a team of experienced professionals who are familiar with the Canadian visa application process and can help you with all aspects of the application. We also offer a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with our service.If you are interested in applying for a Canadian visa, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our company. Thank you for considering us as your partner in this process.
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
Sodexo Q1 Fiscal 2023: strong start to the year
Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Q1 FY23Q1 FY22ORGANIC GROWTHEXTERNAL GROWTHCURRENCY EFFECTTOTAL GROWTH. North America2,9922,205 +15.7% +1.1% +18.8% +35.7%. Europe2,0472,023 +5.9% -3.6% -1.1% +1.2%. Rest of the World1,057854 +15.3% -1.9% +10.4% +23.9%. On-Site Services6,0975,082 +11.9% -1.2% +9.3% +20.0%. Benefits & Rewards Services234183 +23.4% -1.6% +6.4% +28.2%. Elimination(1)(1) TOTAL GROUP6,3305,264...
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
