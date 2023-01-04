ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
MSNBC

Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
Advocate

George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor

Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
MSNBC

House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says

Republicans love to talk about immigration and the crisis at the border. Yet, for decades Republican members of Congress, who are literally tasked with writing legislation to fix the broken immigration problem, have repeatedly failed to come up with any serious legislative proposals. Thursday morning, President Biden, who sent Congress an immigration proposal on day one of his administration, told Republicans to get on board or get out of the way. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and an MSNBC host, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

Officer Sicknick’s partner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking millions in damages. Phil Andonian, an attorney representing Sicknick’s partner and Rep. Swalwell in his civil lawsuit against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and Rep. Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where both cases stand in holding Trump accountable for the riot at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

For the first time in 100 years, it took more than one vote for the House to elect a new Speaker. The tension between Republican members was apparent on the House floor this week, as they slowly gathered enough votes to get Kevin McCarthy across the line. But the dynamic in the House this week does not bode well for the controlling party. “It’s gonna be a mess,” says former Republican congressman and former governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford. “Why anybody would want to be speaker right now with this thin of a majority, I don’t know.” Sanford is a former member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, but he recognizes that it’s far different from what it used to be. “The idea of ‘far-right’ back then is a long way from ‘far-right’ right now,” Sanford tells Ali Velshi. “It has metastasized in sort of a cancerous form during the Trump era into something that I don’t quite recognize.”Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: How Jan. 6 is the original sin of the Republican speaker chaos

Chris Hayes: It is so grimly fitting that this is happening on January 6. We are in this position precisely because the Republicans refused to stamp out MAGA extremism after the insurrection. When it was clear to all how dangerous it was. Instead, they lost control of it.Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it

After a year full of Congressional scandal and criminal indictments in 2006, the Democrats established the Office of Congressional Ethics. It’s the nonpartisan, independent entity that reviews allegations of misconduct by members of the House of Representatives. When appropriate, the board will refer investigations to the House Ethics Committee to further review. Since its inception, Republicans seeking to avoid independent scrutiny have tried to abolish the Office of Congressional Ethics. This year is no different. The House Republican rules package includes several clauses that would rein in the OCE and make it more difficult for it to do its job.Jan. 7, 2023.

