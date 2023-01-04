Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Donald Trump just keeps losing
Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor
Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
Speaker battle shows the long tail of Trump's government sabotage
For any enemy of the United States — foreign or domestic — who hoped Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign would help grind the federal government to a halt, the GOP's intraparty dispute over House speaker should be a welcome sight. In the interest of transparency, I have...
“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson
The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says
Republicans love to talk about immigration and the crisis at the border. Yet, for decades Republican members of Congress, who are literally tasked with writing legislation to fix the broken immigration problem, have repeatedly failed to come up with any serious legislative proposals. Thursday morning, President Biden, who sent Congress an immigration proposal on day one of his administration, told Republicans to get on board or get out of the way. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and an MSNBC host, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 6, 2023.
Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2023.
Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit
Officer Sicknick’s partner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking millions in damages. Phil Andonian, an attorney representing Sicknick’s partner and Rep. Swalwell in his civil lawsuit against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and Rep. Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where both cases stand in holding Trump accountable for the riot at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2023.
Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP
For the first time in 100 years, it took more than one vote for the House to elect a new Speaker. The tension between Republican members was apparent on the House floor this week, as they slowly gathered enough votes to get Kevin McCarthy across the line. But the dynamic in the House this week does not bode well for the controlling party. “It’s gonna be a mess,” says former Republican congressman and former governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford. “Why anybody would want to be speaker right now with this thin of a majority, I don’t know.” Sanford is a former member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, but he recognizes that it’s far different from what it used to be. “The idea of ‘far-right’ back then is a long way from ‘far-right’ right now,” Sanford tells Ali Velshi. “It has metastasized in sort of a cancerous form during the Trump era into something that I don’t quite recognize.”Jan. 7, 2023.
Chris Hayes: How Jan. 6 is the original sin of the Republican speaker chaos
Chris Hayes: It is so grimly fitting that this is happening on January 6. We are in this position precisely because the Republicans refused to stamp out MAGA extremism after the insurrection. When it was clear to all how dangerous it was. Instead, they lost control of it.Jan. 7, 2023.
Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'
Representative-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the ongoing battle for the Speaker for the House and what he expects from Republican control in the new Congress.Jan. 6, 2023.
McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber
Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks to NBC News' Garrett Haake as he heads to the House floor for the fourth day of speaker votes.Jan. 6, 2023.
Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it
After a year full of Congressional scandal and criminal indictments in 2006, the Democrats established the Office of Congressional Ethics. It’s the nonpartisan, independent entity that reviews allegations of misconduct by members of the House of Representatives. When appropriate, the board will refer investigations to the House Ethics Committee to further review. Since its inception, Republicans seeking to avoid independent scrutiny have tried to abolish the Office of Congressional Ethics. This year is no different. The House Republican rules package includes several clauses that would rein in the OCE and make it more difficult for it to do its job.Jan. 7, 2023.
