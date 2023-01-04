Read full article on original website
Related
‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer on Her Favorite Season 3 Looks and Taking Inspiration in Lily Collins’ Bangs
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” The process of designing the costumes for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” started with a bang. Or rather, with bangs. Lily Collins, who plays the Netflix dramedy’s title role, first cut some fringe into her hair in her own life before the look made its way into the show. Attempting to turn over a new leaf after the dilemmas created by the Season 2 finale, Season 3 begins with Emily feeling manic and grabbing a pair of scissors — an ordeal that costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi found inspiring. “Everything...
Sydney Sweeney Talks How Her Own Family Didn’t Believe In Her Hollywood Career: ‘Success Is The Best Revenge’
Sydney Sweeney may be a big name nowadays as the lead of Euphoria and The White Lotus, but it didn't happen overnight.
Elle
Sydney Sweeney On Brigitte Bardot, 'Euphoria' Beauty And Why She's A Perfume Maximalist
You're about to see a lot more of Sydney Sweeney. When she's not busy serving up some of pop culture's most memorable TV moments as Cassie Howard on Euphoria, the chameleonic 25-year-old actor - who's also making her Marvel debut in Madame Web next year - is constantly surprising us with an array of unexpected fashion moments. Whether channelling sci-fi futurism in a silver Laquan Smith breastplate and matching eyeliner, or going full on old Hollywood in Oscar de la Renta and soft waves, Sweeney is unafraid to reinvent herself on the red carpet - and we're here for it.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under. The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour. Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both...
mansionglobal.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Buys Neighbor’s Home for $10.5 Million
Leonardo DiCaprio treated himself to a new Los Angeles home this Christmas, and it happens to be the house next door. The Oscar-winning actor paid $10.5 million in an off-market deal earlier this month for his neighbor’s home in the celebrity-filled Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills. Details of the...
Carmen Electra Would Love To Film More Baywatch, But There’s One Thing She’d Change This Time Around
Carmen Electra would thrown on the infamous red swimsuit again, with one condition.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Getting Serious With This Famous Nepo Baby Since Moving On From Gigi Hadid–They Spent New Year’s Together!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on Dec. 30, 2022. As the great singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift said, “I get older but your lovers stay my age.” Similarly, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, may grow old, but his girlfriends won’t ge...
Watch Shay Mitchell Use a Treadmill Like You've Never Seen Before
The actress shared a look at her workout routine with trainer Kira Stokes in a new video.
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Kate Hudson Refuses to Rank Dane Cook In Past Onscreen Kisses: “Canceled!”
Kate Hudson kissed Dane Cook goodbye with a brutal roast in one of Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector tests. The actress, who paired up with her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monae to spill her secrets in a Dec. 29 video posted to the magazine’s YouTube channel, dissed Cook while reflecting on her past onscreen loves.
The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity
For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
Kendall Jenner Simmers In See-Through Black Dress For A Night Out
Kendall Jenner can wear anything and make it something that inspires a trend (like tights as pants, for example). The supermodel always looks seriously amazing dressed up or dressed down. But when we saw the see-through black dress she recently wore for a night out in Los Angeles, we were truly wowed.
Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”
Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane. More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
Comments / 0