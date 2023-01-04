Read full article on original website
Related
You Need to See Joanna Gaines’ Raw Wood Kitchen Cabinets on the Set of “Magnolia Table”
All-white kitchens is an interior design trend that’s dominated the industry for awhile. But more recently, designers have started shying away from the white-everything look to add a little texture into the mix. Joanna Gaines is one of those designers, who recently gave her new TV kitchen an update, adding a touch of texture by using a specific type of cabinetry: raw wood with brass hardware.
7 Wayfair Home Decor Deals to Refresh Your Space for the New Year
These different home decor pieces we found on Wayfair are the perfect additions to make your space feel new in 2023 — details
This House Kit from Home Depot Makes a Cozy Backyard Getaway — And It’s Less Than $13k
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
“You aren’t worth buying nice gifts for,” man says to girlfriend and gives her small kitchen appliances
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been a material minded person who has a lot of stuff. When I recently moved out of my parent’s house and into a new condo of my own, I laughed at how much extra space I have. There are three cabinets in the kitchen that I am not using at all. I have two superfluous bookcases in my bedroom, one is only holding my router. My downstair’s bathroom vanity is completely empty and I don’t have the faintest idea what I will put there, because if it’s not something I deem necessary, I don’t buy it.
In Style
Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4
After a busy holiday season, the start of a new year is the time to focus on yourself and the possibilities of the next 12 months. And if you ask us, one of the best ways to reset is by giving your closet and home a refresh. Luckily, Amazon’s sitewide New Year Sale is on everything from clothes to cookware, and the deals start at just $4.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Woman stunned after finding UGG Ultra Mini boots in TK Maxx for just £40
If you've tried getting your hands on a pair of UGG Ultra Minis, you'll know that for weeks now, many retailers have been totally sold out of the chestnut boots. The variation of the classic UGG surged in popularity this year, with many desperate to get their hands on the shorter style.
7 Surprisingly Expensive Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club — at a Discount
When you think about shopping at Sam's Club, you likely think about buying grocery items in bulk -- like paper towels, canned goods, juice boxes and granola bars. But the wholesale club offers some...
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps
We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
People
378K+
Followers
64K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0