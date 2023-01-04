Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett Glides Across Genres in These Unforgettable Onscreen Roles
The 80th Golden Globe Awards is looking to be one for the books, and Black excellence is sure to be in attendance. Among many firsts and a potentially historic win, legendary actress Angela Bassett has her own bragging to do. Thanks to her nomination for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture” for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she is now the first actor, male or female, to earn a nom for a movie, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is enjoying some special time with her little boy. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared new photos on Instagram Tuesday of her snuggling with her 7-year-old son Saint as they both wear matching red and white Christmas pajamas. In the first shot, Kardashian embraces her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashes a big smile for the...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.
Anstead's Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the actress in two of his posts from the holidays Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans! While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K. In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death
The beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died suddenly at age 40 on Dec. 13 Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest, PEOPLE has confirmed. The So You Think You Can Dance star and beloved DJ–turned–producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being memorialized at a small family funeral, a source shares. RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40 Boss, who was died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife Allison Holker Boss. In...
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Reveal Their 'Meditative' Los Angeles Home: 'This Is Definitely a Sanctuary'
The Hollywood power couple invited Architectural Digest to tour the transformed space that they share with their 12-year-old daughter Genesis Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are showing off their serene Los Angeles home! Davis, Tennon and their 12-year-old daughter Genesis had lived in their California house for five years, when the couple decided to call upon designer Michaela Cadiz to help transform their space into a personalized escape. The refresh was inspired by their latest creative project. "We were working in South Africa, shooting The Woman King, while the renovation was unfolding, and...
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay
"Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for you love," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU. On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment...
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday
The father of three dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter on Thursday Nick Lachey is a proud girl dad! The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her eighth birthday on Thursday, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl." Nick, 49, shares Brooklyn and sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 6, with his wife Vanessa. He added in the message to his...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Tease Possibility of 'Back-to-Back' Babies
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together any day now, joining Tarek's older children, 7-year-old Brayden and 12-year-old Taylor Heather Rae El Moussa may not be done with kids after the birth of her first baby. The mom-to-be, 35, teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for her baby on the way to Access Hollywood on Tuesday. "We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet as husband Tarek...
Brendan Fraser on Movie-Star Comeback: 'I'm Waiting for Someone' to 'Tell Me That the Jig Is Up'
"I know I'm doing what I love. I'm really happy to be able to do that," the actor said Brendan Fraser is reflecting on the emotional standing ovation he got when The Whale debuted in September at the Venice Film Festival. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday, the actor, 54, opened up about the movie and the audience reactions to it. "I just broke out crying. That solved all the problems," Fraser said of the reportedly six-minute standing ovation. "I think it depends on who's...
Kate Gosselin Joined Rigorous New Boot Camp Reality Series Because She 'Wanted Cool Mom Points'
The Kate Plus 8 star says her experience competing on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality series was "intense" Kate Gosselin is stepping way outside her comfort zone. The former Kate Plus 8 star is opening up about her experience competing on FOX's grueling Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality series. "It was intense," Gosselin, 47, tells PEOPLE of the show, which sees 15 other celebrities — including Jamie Lynn Spears, the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore — undergo demanding training sessions and dangerous challenges based on...
James D. Brubaker Dies: Producer On ‘The Right Stuff’, Sylvester Stallone & Eddie Murphy Movies Was 85
James D. Brubaker, who was a producer on some of the most popular films of comedians Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey as well as the high-profile astronaut drama The Right Stuff, died today at his home in Beverly Hills of complications from a series of strokes. He was 85. Launching his Hollywood career as a Teamster driving horses to John Wayne movie locations in Mexico, Brubaker was closely associated with the Rocky film franchise, serving as a driver on the first installment in 1976, a production manager on Rocky II in 1979, and Associate Producer on the third in 1982. He...
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her 80 For Brady Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Fonda opened up to PEOPLE at the film's premiere Friday about the issue of "getting us to stop talking to each other" Sometimes casts just have a lot of chemistry! That can be said for Jane Fonda and her 80 for Brady costars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who she joked became a "problem for the director." "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," Fonda, 85, joked to PEOPLE of their fun on set. "You know, we just — whether it...
Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 8 Seasons
PEOPLE can exclusively confirm actress and businesswoman Lisa Rinna is departing the Bravo hit after joining the series during season 5 in 2014 Lisa Rinna is bidding farewell to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After eight seasons of delivering sassy one-liners, drama-filled moments, social media messiness and self-deprecating lip humor, Rinna is departing the beloved franchise, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna, 59, says in...
Florence Pugh Shares Pics from 'Beautiful' 27th Birthday Celebration as She's Celebrated by Friends
"Beautiful people, beautiful way to start the year, beautiful day," Florence Pugh wrote on Instagram Florence Pugh is sharing some moments from her "fabtastic" birthday celebration. On Thursday, Pugh, now 27 after her birthday on Tuesday, wrote on Instagram that she is "astonished friends want to do anything" for her birthday after New Year's Day every year alongside a series of photos of her blowing out candles on a cake and celebrating with friends. "Well that was beautiful. The 3rd of Jan is always so crap as no one...
Tinder Swindler Star Pernilla Sjoholm Welcomes Twins on New Year's Day: 'Words Can't Describe'
Pernilla Sjoholm and her boyfriend became parents to a son and a daughter on the first day of 2023 Pernilla Sjoholm, one of the women who fell victim to the serial conman the "Tindler Swindler," is a mom. Sjoholm and partner Calle Schirren have welcomed twins, with the 35-year-old revealing she worried she'd have kids born in different years after going into labor on Dec. 31. Her twins, a boy and a girl, were born one hour apart on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 1, she shared in an Instagram...
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says 'Time Will Tell' If Kody Ever Comes Back to Her — but 'It's for Me to Decide'
"I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am and if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will," Meri Brown says in an exclusive Sister Wives: One on One clip Meri Brown may not be willing to wait for Kody Brown to take her back. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri, 51, says that she believes her ex never fully appreciated her. "I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am," she shares. "And if he hasn't realized...
Sally Field Reveals She Almost Went on Date with Steven Spielberg 50 Years Ago
“My beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life,” the 80 for Brady actress said at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday Sally Field is getting candid about her lifelong friendship with Steven Spielberg. In a speech introducing the The Fabelmans director and team for the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, the 80 for Brady actress shared with the audience just how long she's known the director – and how the pair almost went on a date. "My newly acquired business...
Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Maggie Smith to Return for Sister Act 3: 'I'm Holding the Part'
"We don't want to do it without you, Maggie," Whoopi Goldberg said as she made a public plea for her Sister Act costar Maggie Smith to reprise her role in a third installment of the film Whoopi Goldberg used her recent spot on British morning television to shout out an old friend. The EGOT winner, 67, made a public plea to British audiences while appearing Friday on the Loose Women talk show, where she revealed that she's waiting on one more original Sister Act costar to return before rounding out the trilogy...
