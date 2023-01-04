"I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am and if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will," Meri Brown says in an exclusive Sister Wives: One on One clip Meri Brown may not be willing to wait for Kody Brown to take her back. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri, 51, says that she believes her ex never fully appreciated her. "I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am," she shares. "And if he hasn't realized...

2 DAYS AGO