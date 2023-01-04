Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
Tammy Slaton is opening up about her life as a newlywed with husband of nearly two months, Caleb Willingham. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I literally married my best friend." Slaton tied the knot...
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is enjoying some special time with her little boy. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared new photos on Instagram Tuesday of her snuggling with her 7-year-old son Saint as they both wear matching red and white Christmas pajamas. In the first shot, Kardashian embraces her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashes a big smile for the...
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'
Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 Brooklinn Khoury is giving her fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020. On Wednesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog, which resulted in her losing her upper lip and part of her nose. "I...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.
Anstead's Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the actress in two of his posts from the holidays Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans! While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K. In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'
In an exclusive teaser of season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy Slaton’s surgeon and family warn that there are “real risks” she faces After a scary moment when she stopped breathing, Tammy Slaton is trying to turn her health around again in the upcoming season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. In PEOPLE's exclusive teaser, the 36-year-old has her family worried after she "quit breathing" and was rushed to the hospital. "Her body shut down," her sister Amy Slaton says in the clip. In the clip, Tammy was given a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure that...
1,000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton on Recovering from Her Health Scare: 'I'm Not Letting My Body Defeat Me'
"I’m grabbing the bull by the horns and taking control of my life again," Tammy Slaton tells PEOPLE Tammy Slaton has a brand new mindset following her near-death experience. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, is reflecting on how her recent health scare has impacted her weight loss journey. Slaton was previously hospitalized and put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing and her body was shutting down. "My near-death experience has taught me not to take life for granted,"...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death
The beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died suddenly at age 40 on Dec. 13 Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest, PEOPLE has confirmed. The So You Think You Can Dance star and beloved DJ–turned–producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being memorialized at a small family funeral, a source shares. RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40 Boss, who was died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife Allison Holker Boss. In...
Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Olympia Tagging Along for Mom's Massage: 'So Cute'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian share 5-year-old daughter Olympia Serena Williams always has her daughter by her side. On Thursday, the tennis pro, 41, shared a sweet series of pictures of her 5-year-old daughter Olympia visiting her mom while she was getting a massage. In the cute pictures, Olympia snuggles up to her mom on a massage table and lies on her shoulder while the athlete gets treatment on her neck. "Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞," Williams captioned the heartwarming Instagram post. Never miss a...
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay
"Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for you love," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU. On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment...
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday
The father of three dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter on Thursday Nick Lachey is a proud girl dad! The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her eighth birthday on Thursday, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl." Nick, 49, shares Brooklyn and sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 6, with his wife Vanessa. He added in the message to his...
Cory Wharton Asks Fans for Prayers as Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Undergoes Open Heart Surgery
Cory Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge share daughters Maya, 7 months, and Mila, 2 Cory Wharton's family is facing a difficult day that they hope is the beginning of a healthy new chapter for their little girl. On Wednesday, The Challenge alum, 31, shared a selfie on Instagram with 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace, revealing that she will undergo open heart surgery today. "The day is finally here @mayagrace.wharton has her open heart surgery today ❤️ All I'm asking, is for everybody to keep us in your prayers and keep praying for...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Tease Possibility of 'Back-to-Back' Babies
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together any day now, joining Tarek's older children, 7-year-old Brayden and 12-year-old Taylor Heather Rae El Moussa may not be done with kids after the birth of her first baby. The mom-to-be, 35, teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for her baby on the way to Access Hollywood on Tuesday. "We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet as husband Tarek...
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
People
378K+
Followers
64K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0