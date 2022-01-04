ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

lemmad55
3d ago

Everyday that Republicans are divided on selecting a Speaker is another day Republicans can't pass legislation that harms America

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
MSNBC

Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX2Now

GOP’s McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy still short of majority after Gaetz, Boebert and more remain defiant

The stalemate on Capitol Hill entered a fourth day on Friday as the Republican Party battles over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough support after a staggering 13 roll call votes – making it the longest House speaker vote since 1855. However, he made significant progress in the twelfth ballot managing to flip a total of 14 representatives-elect in his favour after lengthy negotiations.Another lawmaker crossed over to support Mr McCarthy in ballot 13, but he is still short a majority.Mr McCarthy’s bid was derailed by a...
Salon

McCarthy debacle comes with a lesson: There's a downside to being a party of fascist trolls

It's been entertaining, in a dark sort of way, watching the mainstream media try to explain what is fueling the conflict between Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republicans' supposed leader, and the 20 or so members of his own caucus who are preventing him from becoming House speaker. The New York Times called the anti-McCarthy faction "ultraconservative" and the Washington Post noted that most are full-on election deniers. Not only are these euphemisms for what they actually are — a bunch of fascists — it also falsely implies that the disagreement is ideological. It's not. McCarthy is in full agreement with the anti-democratic views of this group. He was among the 147 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. While McCarthy was initially cranky about the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, he has done everything in his power to shield the powerful conspirators who incited it, including Donald Trump himself, from any accountability.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy’s Predicament Is a Warning

Kevin McCarthy’s humiliation, and that of Donald Trump alongside him, offers a tall draft of schadenfreude. At the end of that, though, the nation is left with an empty glass and a bitter taste. For many reasons, McCarthy is unfit for the speakership: He undermined the 2020 election, he...
WISCONSIN STATE
Advocate

Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the House on 15th Vote

On the 15th vote, Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California has finally been elected speaker of the House. McCarthy won a majority of votes cast shortly after midnight as Friday segued into Saturday. Republicans had voted against adjourning until Monday after McCarthy fell one vote short on the 14th tally. He has been majority and minority leader in the House, but his bid to become speaker now that the Republicans again have a majority drew opposition from the extreme right wing of his party.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy