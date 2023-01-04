Read full article on original website
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
ComicBook
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
HBO Max removes hundreds of classic animated episodes from streamer
Episodes of Looney Tunes and The Flintstones have been removed from HBO Max
Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs
Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Comcast Giving Subscribers Something They Will Love
Cable television and internet giant Comcast has taken a lot of heat lately for price increases for its services. Not only is its average price for services expected to rise by about 3.8% this year, but its broadcast TV and regional sports fees are rising 21% and 15% respectively. Combine the price increases with the occasional service interruption or outage right in the middle of the program or sporting event subscribers are watching, and they can get a little irritated with Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report.
Black Adam Is Crushing On HBO Max Now That It’s Free Streaming, But It May Be Too Little Too Late
Black Adam is now on HBO Max, and while a lot of people are watching it on the platform, it might be too little too late for this corner of the DCEU.
The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today
Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
Vox
The streaming boom is over
Here’s a standard streaming TV joke/complaint: There are so many different services that someone should just put them all together, and then you’d just pay one monthly fee for everything. You know, just like cable TV!. Ho ho ho. The thing is, none of the people running streaming...
Amazon Unifies Prime Video, MGM+ And Freevee Third-Party Partnership Efforts Under Andrew Bennett
EXCLUSIVE: In its latest corporate realignment, Amazon has created a single unit for third-party living room device business development and partner marketing for Prime Video, MGM+ and Freevee. Leading those activities will be company veteran Andrew Bennett. After heading up Prime Video’s living room device partnership efforts since 2017, Bennett is now VP and head of global video partnerships for Prime Video, MGM+ (rebranding this month from Epix) and Freevee. He now reports to Kelly Day, VP of International at Prime Video, who joined the company last year from Paramount Global. The move follows last fall’s revamp overseen by Prime Video and Amazon Studios SVP Mike...
wegotthiscovered.com
A reboot that dropped the sequel ball so badly it’s getting rebooted again begins with a bang on streaming
The cyclical nature of modern Hollywood means that nothing is ever truly safe from a reboot or remake, but even then, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise didn’t waste any time in starting all over again. Jonathan Liebesman’s 2014 blockbuster may have been widely panned by critics and greeted...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date After 82-Day Theatrical Window
Don’t say Disney isn’t a practitioner of theatrical windows: Their $821M-plus grossing Marvel Studios hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally land on Disney on Feb. 1, 82 days after its U.S. theatrical release. The movie opened on Nov. 11 to a stateside gross of $181.3M, $331.6M WW. While the previous Bob Chapek-led era of Disney collapsed windows on Marvel’s Black Widow, with a theatrical day-and-date release on Disney+ (though had a paid tier for subscribers) during the pandemic in 2021, the studio backed off on such practices on future Marvel titles after a legal entanglement with that pic’s star...
The Verge
Warner Bros. Discovery says it’s done killing shows and movies just for tax write-offs
Just last month, Warner Bros. Discovery followed up on its decision to cancel Westworld by full-on yanking the show from HBO Max — a drastic, money-saving decision that was yet another part of CEO David Zaslav’s grand plan to get the company back in the black. Now, though, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels says the entertainment conglomerate is getting ready to shift gears and put more of its energies into creating new things rather than tearing apart what already exists.
Zacks.com
3 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes
ASO - Free Report) , Acushnet Holdings Corp. (. GOLF - Free Report) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (. MCFT - Free Report) are likely to benefit from the trend mentioned above. Industry Description. The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry comprises companies that provide amusement and recreational products, swimming...
Candle Media CEOs Talk Expanding ‘CoComelon’ Franchise, TikTok’s Future and Iger Returning to ‘Right the Ship’ at Disney
Former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs have made 10 acquisitions, beginning with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, and a minority investment in Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook, since launching their Blackstone-backed media company Candle Media in 2021. But CEOs Mayer and Staggs told Variety‘s co-editor in chief Cynthia Littleton at Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES on Friday the success in their strategy is balancing the assets tied to major names with content that punches “above its weight,” like that made by Moonbug Entertainment, which produces smash hit children’s series “CoComelon.” A consistent presence on Netflix’s weekly Top 10...
Popculture
HBO Max Removes Hundreds of 'Looney Tunes' Cartoons
HBO Max has removed a huge chunk of its Looney Tunes catalog without any explanation, to fans' horror. The streamer removed Season 16 through Season 31 of the classic Looney Tunes shorts sometime this week – 256 out of the 511 episodes that were available. With all the big changes at HBO Max lately, this sudden change has fans on edge.
Zacks.com
3 Audio Video Stocks to Keep an Eye On in a Troubled Industry
SONY - Free Report) , GoPro (. LVO - Free Report) are likely to benefit from investments in cutting-edge technology solutions that create better communications experience. The Zacks Audio Video Production industry comprises television, speaker, video player and camcorder manufacturers. It includes companies that offer gaming consoles, drones and high-end cameras for individuals and industrial markets. These firms provide state-of-the-art audio, imaging and voice technologies that enhance entertainment and communication experiences. Some industry participants develop audio and imaging products, including digital cinema servers and products for the film production and entertainment industries. Apart from providing a host of services for theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, these companies work with film studios, content creators, broadcasters and video game designers. Some prominent players are present in the music and image-based software markets worldwide.
Could Netflix lose ‘Wednesday’ to a streaming rival? Here’s how it could happen
The streaming wars continue to heat up with many players battling for subscribers and revenue. Leader Netflix has dominated the game for years with original and acquired content. While Netflix has seen hit shows come and go, either with the show coming to a conclusion or the show being canceled,...
That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues
As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
