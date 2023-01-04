Kobe Bryant's High School Teammate Surprised Him As A Reporter And Black Mamba Didn't Forget It

After his last game in Philadelphia, Kobe Bryant was surprised by his former high school teammate.

Credit: YouTube/Benjamin Seidman

During his basketball career, Kobe Bryant had the opportunity to play with several amazing players. Be it Shaquille O'Neal, Pau Gasol, or Steve Nash, the Mamba shared the court with everyone.

But Kobe Bryant's list of great teammates didn't start when he came to the NBA. In fact, during high school, Bryant played with Evan Monsky. Now that name may not seem familiar, but he is the same player that Kobe called the best passer that he played in his entire career .

Receiving such huge praise from one of the best players in the history of the NBA is not a small accomplishment, and Monsky will certainly never forget that.

Kobe Bryant Was Surprised By Evan Monsky After His Last Game In Philadelphia

Bryant may have spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers , but he had a special Philadelphia connection. The Mamba was born in Philly, and when he played there, it was always a special moment for him.

Of course, during his last season in the NBA, when he suited up to play one last time in Philly, it was an emotional moment. After the game was over, Bryant was interviewed about how it felt playing there for one last time.

But what Kobe wasn't aware of was the fact that his former high school teammate, Even Monsky. Monsky appeared at the press conference as a reporter and surprised the Lakers legend. Kobe didn't take much time to recognize him and loved the surprise.

In the video, Monsky can be seen interviewing the then-teammates of Kobe. He wanted to know if Bryant ever talked about him with them, and he wasn't disappointed by the answer.

At the end of the day, Bryant still remains one of the best high school players ever, and Monsky definitely helped a bit in Kobe reaching that status and ultimately entering the NBA straight from high school.

