Robert Sarver Still Controls Trades For The Phoenix Suns

Brian Windhorst stated that suspended owner Robert Sarver still has some power within the Phoenix Suns organization with regard to deals for certain players.

After their epic collapse in the playoffs last season, many believed that the Phoenix Suns needed to make some changes. One move presented itself fairly quickly, with Jae Crowder stating before this season that he wanted to move.

There was some interest in Crowder among teams, but no move ever materialized, and he remains with the franchise. NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that trading Crowder isn't as simple as it may seem from the outside, as Robert Sarver is still a part of the equation. While Sarver was initially only suspended and fined by the NBA for workplace misconduct, he eventually agreed to sell the team due to rising backlash, with Mat Ishbia set to become the new owner. While Suns fans would have thought they'd have finally gotten rid of Sarver, he still, in fact, holds power when it comes to certain kinds of deals.

"Sarver still has to give personal sign-off on any deal for a player with a salary that is more than the current "average player salary," multiple league sources confirmed to ESPN. This would include any luxury tax payments, which the Suns are currently projected to pay."



"The current average player salary is $10.8 million. Crowder's salary is $10.2 million. And the Suns, according to sources, have had talks about various multiplayer trades over the past few months that would all likely have to end up on Sarver's desk."

It's just another needless headache for the Suns to deal with. They need to get Sarver to sign off on any deal involving Crowder because of his contract and the luxury tax implications. He may or may not be very cooperative during the process, and it might explain why the team has made no moves at all so far.

Deandre Ayton Had A Strong Message For His Teammates

The Suns, despite all the drama surrounding the Sarver situation, had a good start to the season but things have gone horribly wrong in a hurry. With Devin Booke r being sidelined by a groin strain and Chris Paul looking like a shell of himself, they have lost 6 of their last 7 games to slide down the standings.

Big man Deandre Ayton called out his teammates after the latest loss, as he said there's no fight in the team . It was always going to be difficult for the Suns to bounce back from how last season ended, and add to it all the issues they've had to deal with this season, it's not a surprise that they're struggling at the moment.

