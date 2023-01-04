ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Related
NBC12

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board...
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

County files plan for redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex

Plans are officially in for the massive redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex — a 48-acre swath of land that is slated for redevelopment. The complex is currently home to Fairfax County’s circuit, general, district and juvenile courts, along with the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, jail and volunteer organizations.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Bicyclist runs into box truck in Annandale, taken to hospital

(Updated at 11:25 a.m. on 1/7/2023) A collision involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Columbia Pike in Annandale last night (Thursday) sent the latter to the hospital. The crash occurred near the John Marr Drive intersection around 6:52 p.m. It was initially reported to Fairfax County’s dispatch center as a large box truck hitting a motorcycle, but that was later corrected to “a box truck versus a bicyclist,” according to scanner traffic.
ANNANDALE, VA
fredericksburg.today

American Legion Road overpass over I-95 opens early Thursday

VDOT says the new American Legion Road overpass across I-95 is opening on Thursday. Barriers will be lifted early Thursday morning, by 3 a.m., to allow the two-lane bridge to be open for the morning rush. A new overpass was required to accommodate construction underneath of two reversible 95 Express Lanes in the interstate median. 95 Express Lanes are being extended 10 miles in Stafford from south of exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), and will open to traffic in late 2023.
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
ffxnow.com

Burlington clothing store coming to Springfield Town Center this year

Burlington will open a 30,000-square-foot store at the mall this year, property owner PREIT announced today. Coupled with the much-anticipated Lego Discovery Center, which is expected to open this summer, the addition of the clothing department store will put the town center at a record 95.5% occupancy, according to a press release.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
ffxnow.com

County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines

Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudoun.gov

January Loudoun County Auction Features Bargains on Surplus Items

If getting organized is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the current Loudoun County surplus auction features helpful items, including wooden desks and filing cabinets, metal cabinets and a conference room cabinet with a whiteboard. In addition to computer equipment and other miscellaneous items, the auction features a variety of vehicles, including a 2008 Ford F-350 XL Super Duty Diesel 4X4 with a plow. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
linknky.com

84-year-old dead following Thursday crash along Route 27 in Alexandria

One man is dead following a Thursday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in Alexandria, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said. Around 2 p.m., Alexandria police responded to a crash with more than two vehicles along Route 27, said Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper. 84-year-old William Baker was transported to UC Medical...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
multihousingnews.com

Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset

CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
FREDERICK, MD

