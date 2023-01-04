Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board...
ffxnow.com
County files plan for redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex
Plans are officially in for the massive redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex — a 48-acre swath of land that is slated for redevelopment. The complex is currently home to Fairfax County’s circuit, general, district and juvenile courts, along with the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, jail and volunteer organizations.
ffxnow.com
Police: Bicyclist runs into box truck in Annandale, taken to hospital
(Updated at 11:25 a.m. on 1/7/2023) A collision involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Columbia Pike in Annandale last night (Thursday) sent the latter to the hospital. The crash occurred near the John Marr Drive intersection around 6:52 p.m. It was initially reported to Fairfax County’s dispatch center as a large box truck hitting a motorcycle, but that was later corrected to “a box truck versus a bicyclist,” according to scanner traffic.
fredericksburg.today
American Legion Road overpass over I-95 opens early Thursday
VDOT says the new American Legion Road overpass across I-95 is opening on Thursday. Barriers will be lifted early Thursday morning, by 3 a.m., to allow the two-lane bridge to be open for the morning rush. A new overpass was required to accommodate construction underneath of two reversible 95 Express Lanes in the interstate median. 95 Express Lanes are being extended 10 miles in Stafford from south of exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), and will open to traffic in late 2023.
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County rec centers, golf courses and more could get pricier this year
It could be a little more expensive to visit some Fairfax County parks this upcoming year. The Fairfax County Park Authority is soliciting public feedback on a proposal to push up fees at local park facilities. The increase would be, in part, to help pay to keep up with Virginia’s...
ffxnow.com
Burlington clothing store coming to Springfield Town Center this year
Burlington will open a 30,000-square-foot store at the mall this year, property owner PREIT announced today. Coupled with the much-anticipated Lego Discovery Center, which is expected to open this summer, the addition of the clothing department store will put the town center at a record 95.5% occupancy, according to a press release.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
loudoun.gov
January Loudoun County Auction Features Bargains on Surplus Items
If getting organized is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the current Loudoun County surplus auction features helpful items, including wooden desks and filing cabinets, metal cabinets and a conference room cabinet with a whiteboard. In addition to computer equipment and other miscellaneous items, the auction features a variety of vehicles, including a 2008 Ford F-350 XL Super Duty Diesel 4X4 with a plow. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ffxnow.com
Residential mid-rise could replace office building on Dulles Technology Drive
A new future could be on the horizon for an office building on Dulles Technology Drive. Aventon Holdings II is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to redevelop the ePlus headquarters at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive in McNair with a 348-unit apartment building, according to a Dec. 29 application. The building...
linknky.com
84-year-old dead following Thursday crash along Route 27 in Alexandria
One man is dead following a Thursday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in Alexandria, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said. Around 2 p.m., Alexandria police responded to a crash with more than two vehicles along Route 27, said Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper. 84-year-old William Baker was transported to UC Medical...
WGAL
Crash closes one lane of I-95 in Stafford, Va.
STAFFORD, Va. — A crash is causing delays on I-95 near Stafford. One southbound lane of I-95 is closed before Exit 140/Route 630 Courthouse Rd. Delays are easing in the area.
Stolen cars used in cigar, vape store robbery in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said three people used a stolen car to rob a business in the Ashburn area, then stole another car afterwards. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery took place at Ashburn Cigars and Vapes, located in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza, around 7:10 p.m. […]
‘A complete nightmare’: Apartment tenants seek help after water damage, power outages at Virginia high-rise
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Several tenants of a Northern Virginia high-rise apartment say their living conditions are a nightmare, and after emails and calls have gone unanswered, they’re sharing their pleas for help with DC News Now. On December 27, tenants of Adaire Apartments in Vienna said that water pipes burst, causing the […]
multihousingnews.com
Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset
CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
Comments / 0