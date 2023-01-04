VDOT says the new American Legion Road overpass across I-95 is opening on Thursday. Barriers will be lifted early Thursday morning, by 3 a.m., to allow the two-lane bridge to be open for the morning rush. A new overpass was required to accommodate construction underneath of two reversible 95 Express Lanes in the interstate median. 95 Express Lanes are being extended 10 miles in Stafford from south of exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), and will open to traffic in late 2023.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO