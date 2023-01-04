Read full article on original website
Unclaimed Roanoke Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, jackpot raises to $940M
An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
wfxrtv.com
Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County
Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WSET
Homebuying Assistance and $5,000 Grant from Chase
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The housing market is looking to change for a number of communities across the country and the process of purchasing a home can be hard. Chase is looking to help those looking to purchase a home and even making it easier with a grant of $5,000. Kaci spoke with a expert to see the ways you can get help on your journey of buying a home.
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
Major discount retail chain opens another location in Virginia
A major discount retail chain is hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia store location this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to local sources.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
WSET
Taste of Virginia Expo and Market comes to Roanoke for free, family-friendly fun
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Association for Biological Farming is bringing a "Taste of Virginia" to Star City residents this weekend. On Saturday, the Taste of Virginia Expo & Market will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Roanoke in the Crystal Ballroom. The event is...
WSET
New Wards Road Big Lots to hold grand opening with doorbuster offers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new Big Lots is opening to customers on Wards Road on Saturday. The January 7 grand opening will be the first day of doorbuster offers every day during the opening weekend. Scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off of a purchase...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin travels to Salem to speak on proposed tax relief for Virginians
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Glenn Younkin traveled to Salem to speak on his proposed tax relief plan for Virginians. Gov. Youngkin spoke at Carter Machinery at noon. He highlighted his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget last...
WSET
Man sentenced to 27.5 years for distributing millions worth of cocaine into Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A former resident of Lynchburg, Jermel Storey, has been sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed more than 150 kilograms of cocaine, worth over $4.5 million, into the Lynchburg area. Storey, 45, who most recently...
WSET
"Chase the Chill" Away with Crochet Items
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — In an effort to help the less fortunate during the cold season, the Chase the Chill event has the mission to keep them warm. Kaci, spoke to the coordinator of the event to see when and where people can get handcrafted crochet items to keep for themselves.
WSET
Vehicle fire on Karnes Road in Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire threatening a home in Bedford on Friday. This incident happened at the 1600 block of Karnes Road. Due to the large plum of smoke seen from several miles away from the incident and the...
