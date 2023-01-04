ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County

Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Homebuying Assistance and $5,000 Grant from Chase

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The housing market is looking to change for a number of communities across the country and the process of purchasing a home can be hard. Chase is looking to help those looking to purchase a home and even making it easier with a grant of $5,000. Kaci spoke with a expert to see the ways you can get help on your journey of buying a home.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

"Chase the Chill" Away with Crochet Items

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — In an effort to help the less fortunate during the cold season, the Chase the Chill event has the mission to keep them warm. Kaci, spoke to the coordinator of the event to see when and where people can get handcrafted crochet items to keep for themselves.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Karnes Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire threatening a home in Bedford on Friday. This incident happened at the 1600 block of Karnes Road. Due to the large plum of smoke seen from several miles away from the incident and the...
BEDFORD, VA

