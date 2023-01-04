ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year from Dunkin'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teacher was awarded free coffee for a year from Dunkin' Wednesday. Leslie Ponce, who teaches fourth grade at Purple Heart Elementary School, was nominated by her sister for the "Raise A Cup to Teacher" Sweepstakes and was named Texas' grand prize winner.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 men fall from El Paso border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men fell from the border wall near Sunset Heights in El Paso Friday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson added. The men are said to be in their...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Electric to close their doors soon to their walk in centers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People CBS4 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should keep...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sheriff's office partners with Tornillo ISD to provide school resource officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is partnering will the Tornillo Independent School District to provide a school resource officer at campuses. Deputy Eduardo Placencia will be moving from campus to campus, Tornillo Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio confirmed. Deputy Eduardo Placencia...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Court documents reveal son set mother's bed on fire in Texas apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he lit his mother's mattress on fire inside a Lower Valley apartment complex on New Year's Day, according to court documents. Officials arrested 28-year-old Moctezuma Arredondo for the fire at the Marmolejo Complex on N. Carolina Street. Arredondo got...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of driving stolen Jeep in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Venezuelans were arrested and accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle, El Paso officials said. The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022. Officers were patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church and spotted a Jeep going the wrong way.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman hospitalized following shooting at Canutillo Palms Apartments

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at the the Canutillo Palms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirm that one woman was taken to the hospital and a male suspect fled the scene. This is a developing story; check back...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Updated: large law enforcement presence in Westway; schools placed on lockdown

WESTWAY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police and SWAT were in Westway trying to take a man into custody. Around 10 a.m. police said the man was taken into custody. He was accused of shooting a woman, robbing several businesses and firing a weapon at police during a high-speed chase, according to El Paso police sergeant Javier Sambrano.
EL PASO, TX

