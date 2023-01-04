Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
El Paso elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year from Dunkin'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teacher was awarded free coffee for a year from Dunkin' Wednesday. Leslie Ponce, who teaches fourth grade at Purple Heart Elementary School, was nominated by her sister for the "Raise A Cup to Teacher" Sweepstakes and was named Texas' grand prize winner.
Tornillo ISD employees receive mental health training before school year resumes
TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Tornillo Independent School District employees received mental health first aid and suicide prevention training from Emergence Health Network Friday. "Over the last few years we have noticed just a huge need not only in the area of our students requiring some extra attention to their...
El Paso legislative delegation to bring unique insight to 88th Texas Legislative session
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Biennial Texas Legislative Session is set to start on January 10. The El Paso Delegation met on Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming legislative session. Members of the delegation that attended Tuesdays forum include Senator Cesar Blanco and Representatives Joe Moody, Mary Gonzalez,...
2 men fall from El Paso border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men fell from the border wall near Sunset Heights in El Paso Friday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson added. The men are said to be in their...
City closes shelter at convention center as migrant releases in El Paso decrease
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso closed down the emergency migrant shelter that was set up at the convention center, according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. The convention center opened its doors on Dec. 21 as dangerously cold weather moved into the Borderland and...
El Paso Electric to close their doors soon to their walk in centers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People CBS4 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should keep...
Video shows Border Patrol agent slamming migrant on ground outside El Paso shelter
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso is accusing Border Patrol agents of using "excessive force" after security footage showed an agent slamming a migrant on the ground outside a shelter Friday. In the video, captured on the center's security camera, you...
Sheriff's office partners with Tornillo ISD to provide school resource officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it is partnering will the Tornillo Independent School District to provide a school resource officer at campuses. Deputy Eduardo Placencia will be moving from campus to campus, Tornillo Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio confirmed. Deputy Eduardo Placencia...
Court documents reveal son set mother's bed on fire in Texas apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he lit his mother's mattress on fire inside a Lower Valley apartment complex on New Year's Day, according to court documents. Officials arrested 28-year-old Moctezuma Arredondo for the fire at the Marmolejo Complex on N. Carolina Street. Arredondo got...
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of driving stolen Jeep in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Venezuelans were arrested and accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle, El Paso officials said. The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022. Officers were patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church and spotted a Jeep going the wrong way.
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president charged with misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association was booked into jail Thursday, according to El Paso County jail records. Ronald Martin is charged with misusing money greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, jail records show. The...
Mayor discusses future of Downtown arena project, buildings in Union Plaza area
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser shed light on what will come next for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, and the buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood that the city purchased for the project. Leeser's response...
Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
El Paso officer accused of unlawfully releasing confidential info to family members
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More information was obtained on the El Paso police officer who is charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Investigators said an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on...
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
Woman hospitalized following shooting at Canutillo Palms Apartments
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at the the Canutillo Palms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirm that one woman was taken to the hospital and a male suspect fled the scene. This is a developing story; check back...
Updated: large law enforcement presence in Westway; schools placed on lockdown
WESTWAY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police and SWAT were in Westway trying to take a man into custody. Around 10 a.m. police said the man was taken into custody. He was accused of shooting a woman, robbing several businesses and firing a weapon at police during a high-speed chase, according to El Paso police sergeant Javier Sambrano.
Alcohol and speed factors in deadly rollover crash along Alabama Street in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Speed and alcohol were factors in a deadly rollover crash from Wednesday. Montana Joe Stevens, 22, was identified as the passenger who died. The crash at the intersection of Alabama Street and Aurora Avenue happened around 5:30 p.m. Luis Pedro Garcia, 46, was the...
El Paso DEA seized over 2 million fentanyl, fake pills in west Texas, New Mexico in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder across the whole U.S. in 2022. The El Paso DEA Division, which covers West Texas and the whole state of New...
2 people hospitalized following crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace Wednesday night, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The two-vehicle crash was first reported at 9:44 p.m. on Northwestern Drive and Northern Pass Drive, according to El Paso Police Dispatch.
