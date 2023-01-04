Read full article on original website
qhubonews.com
President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.
Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS.
Washington Examiner
Biden backs his administration into a puddle
For a president who supposedly likes building infrastructure, President Joe Biden has a funny way of showing it. In a New Year’s Eve news dump, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new Clean Water Act regulations that will make it more expensive for people to build roads, bridges, and homes.
WLWT 5
President Biden, local lawmakers deliver remarks on Brent Spence Bridge funding
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden stood with two governors, senators, congressmen, mayors, and business leaders Tuesday to talk about the sprawling Brent Spence Bridge Project. "For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge," Biden said. "Folks, the talking is over. With the bipartisan infrastructure law, we're...
