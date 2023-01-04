ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1XDY_0k34pSLd00

The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls have been released ahead of their Wednesday night matchup.

The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) will face the Chicago Bulls (16-21) for the second of their four-game season series at the United Center on Wednesday night. The matchup is expected to have both teams almost at full strength.

The Nets have listed both Royce O'Neale (non-COVID illness) and Markieff Morris (non-COVID illness) as probable vs. the Bulls. After Brooklyn's dominant wire-to-wire victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Barclays Center, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was hopeful both O'Neale and Morris would travel with the team to Chicago.

"Hopefully it’s just a little bug that’s going around a little bit," Vaughn said postgame. "The plan is unless something crazy happens overnight they should be traveling with us, yes.”

Outside of the two veterans, the team is at full strength healthwise. The Nets have assigned two-way combo guard David Duke Jr., two-way guard Alondes Williams, and Kessler Edwards to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. All three young players will not travel to Chicago.

Meanwhile, for the Bulls, former Net Andre Drummond is listed as probable for the matchup. He is dealing with a left acromioclavicular sprain. Tony Bradley (personal reasons), Javonte Green (right knee soreness), and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) have been ruled out vs. the Nets.

Like Brooklyn, Chicago has sent players down to their NBA G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls: Carlik Jones (G League - Two-Way) and Marko Simonovic (G League - On Assignment).

The Nets, who are riding a league-best 12-game winning streak into the United Center, are looking for their second win over the Bulls this season. The two teams will meet two more times outside of their anticipated matchup on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
330
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy