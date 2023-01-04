Read full article on original website
WMTW
Livermore Falls Select Board appoints acting Town Manager in Special Session
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Select Board in Livermore Falls has appointed Deputy Clerk Alex Pawson as the Acting Town Manager. The Select Board made the decision during a Special Session Friday afternoon. This comes after Tuesday's move to place Town Manager Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, effective...
mainepublic.org
With rhetorical nods to Maine's past and future, Gov. Mills outlines 2nd term plans
In a thematic sense, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second inaugural speech on Wednesday was a lot like her first at the Augusta Civic Center four years ago: An aspirational address marked by the governor’s affinity for rhetorical flourishes, local history and a tribute to her native state that two months ago delivered her more votes than any gubernatorial candidate in Maine history.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
mainepublic.org
Amid an ongoing police shortage, Maine's safe reputation is proving to be a recruitment tool
Sergio Martins joined the Auburn Police Department in 2020 with his wife and young son in tow, looking for a slower pace of life and a safer job. "Florida is getting more and more dangerous. I was involved in two serious incidents within a year... that took the life of a fellow officer and almost took my life on a separate occasion," Martins said.
Mills celebrates inauguration with heating aid win
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her $473...
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jan. 6 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WMTW
Records reveal circumstances surrounding deaths in Maine’s jails and prisons
PORTLAND, Maine — A months-long reporting effort from 8 Investigates is shedding light on the circumstances surrounding dozens of deaths inside Maine's jails and prisons. After reviewing four years of records, obtained through a series of Freedom of Information requests, 8 Investigates found multiple deaths were not reflected in documents sent to the federal government.
Proposed Maine Law Would Allow Trained School Employees Carry Firearms on Campus
A proposed bill, aiming to improve school safety, would allow certain school employees carry firearms on campus. A proposal before the 131st Maine Legislature would allow trained school employees carry a firearm while on the job. LD52: An Act to Allow Certain School Employees to Carry Firearms on School Property, was presented by Representative Steven Foster, (R) of Dexter. As the title states, the bill would allow a school employee carry and discharge a firearm on school property. The bill would also require a school board to create a training and certification process for armed employees.
Mainers prep for electric bill increase
YORK, Maine — Many Mainers will soon see their electric bills go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission said this is because of the price of natural gas. Commissioner Philip Bartlett of the PUC said Mainers can expect their next electric bill to go up around $30 starting this January.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
Critics of Maine public utility eye November ballot
(The Center Square) — Opponents of a plan to create a publicly-owned power company in Maine are inching toward the ballot, with a proposal that would require voter approval for the state government to rack up large amounts of debt. A group funded by Central Maine Power's corporate parent, Avangrid, said it has turned in more than 93,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's office to put a question on the November ballot, which would require voter approval if the government seeks to issue debt...
mainepublic.org
New report finds Maine landfilled more waste during early part of pandemic
Maine lost ground in its efforts to recycle more of its waste during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new state report. However, some advocates are hopeful that new waste reforms passed in recent years could eventually help turn things around. While state law says...
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: Let’s Start the New Year with Heating and Housing Assistance
As with every New Year, I find myself simultaneously reflecting on the successes and struggles of the past year and hoping that 2023 will bring more successes than struggles. This hope has already been met with the announcement of committee assignments over the holiday break. I’m happy to serve again as Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, in addition to serving on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. From my experience as a farmer with focus on environmental protection, it’s an honor to start this new legislative session by continuing my work from the past two years.
Is It Legal To Have A Campfire On Ice In Maine?
Can you warm up while ice fishing with a campfire on the ice? We did a little research to get to the bottom of this burning question. It's been a warm start to winter in Maine. Lakes and ponds around the state are slowly beginning to freeze over. Soon enough, we'll be hitting the hardwater. A regular topic that pops up in online ice fishing groups - Can you have a fire on the ice?
WMTW
Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends
YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
mainepublic.org
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
